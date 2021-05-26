Bowie, Nocona baseball all-district awards given

With all teams out of the playoffs, the all-district lists for Bowie and Nocona baseball has been released.

With the Jackrabbits finishing second in the district standings, several players were honored.

Devin Melton was named the district most valuable defensive player as he split time between catcher and center fielder for Bowie.

First team selections included Colton Richey at pitcher, Kawlyer Swearingin at first base, Carson Sanders at third base, Cade Thompson at shortstop and Logan Hutson as an outfielder.

Second team selections for the Jackrabbits include Kynan DeMoss at second base and Jacob Fallis as an outfielder. Honorable mention selections went to pitcher Troy Kesey and outfielders A.J. Whatley and Edgar Regalado.

The Indians saw Kooper Hansard get named to the district’s first team as a utility player, being a key figure for the team on the mound and with his bat.

Other Nocona players were given honorable mention status including Wesley Murphey, Ty Presley, Johnny Stone, Colton Russell and Vinit Patel.

Pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News to see the full list of district awards.