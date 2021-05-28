June 19, 1937 – May 26, 2021

BOWIE – Clendon R. “Glen” Whatley, 83, Bowie, TX passed away on May 26, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. on May 28 at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg with Alan Spears officiating.

Glen was born June 19, 1937 in Crosby County to Otis and Jewell (Defoor) Whatley. Glen served his country in the United States Army. He did multiple tours in Vietnam, and was awarded numerous medals. Glen retired as a major, with over 20 years of service. He then served as sheriff for Montague County, worked in security and was a criminal justice instructor for North Central Texas College.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Dalton, Preston, Clorene, Loretta and Virgie.

Glen is survived by his wife, Mary Whatley; stepdaughter, Leann Spears and husband, Alan; granddaughter, Claudia Holt and husband, Trey; grandson, Hal Ray Spears and wife, Natalie; great-granddaughter, Cortlyn Holt and many loved cousins, nephews and nieces.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX (940) 872-9993 www.thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com