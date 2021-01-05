Nocona baseball loses 12-2

Nocona baseball played what was probably its last game Tuesday at Breckenridge.

The Indians lost 12-2 in six innings due to run rule against the Buckaroos.

Breckenridge scored three runs in the first inning thanks to two hits, two walks and a dropped third strike. The Buckaroos then scored four runs in the second inning thanks to three hits, one hit batter, one walk and one fielding error.

Breckenridge led 7-0 and Nocona had so far failed to get a base runner. That was broken in the third inning as Charlie Fuller hit a one out single. The Buckaroos added one more run to up their lead to 8-0.

The teams exchanged scoreless fourth and fifth innings. The Indians got some help in the sixth inning as a dropped third strike allowed Fuller to get on. Despite him getting caught trying to steal second base, Carlos Castro was also allowed to get on base thanks to a dropped third strike.

After Trey Pepper drew a walk, Kooper Hansard hit a ground ball to second base that produced an error, allowing Jackson Nunneley, who subbed in for Castro, to score Nocona’s first run.

Two batters later Wesley Murphey hit a groundball that produced another error at second base and Pepper to score, cutting the lead to 8-2.

Breckenridge fired back in its next time at bat. Three hits, three fielding errors and one walk allowed the Buckaroos to score four runs to up their lead to 12-2. This was enough to end the game one inning early due to the run rule.

With only two hits in the game for Nocona, it was not enough to keep up with the Breckenridges bats. The Indians were able to take advantage of the string of errors, but did not have much luck outside of the sixth inning.

Coach Leslie Rinehart thought his team played hard the whole game while limiting the Buckaroos on offense while taking advantage of their mistakes in the sixth inning.

The team was supposed to play at City View on April 23, but inclement weather delayed that game. The plan was to play this Friday, but that game might have also been canceled.

If so, it ends the Indians season with a loss. Nocona did pick up district wins against the Mustangs in the first matchup against Henrietta in an extra innings nail biter the second time around.

The Indians and Rinehart were hoping to turn the programs fortune around this season. Unfortunately, the process might take longer than they would like.

Still, baby steps were made following a lost season that would have been very beneficial for the overall young team this season. Things should only get better even with the team losing three starters to graduation.

Hitting and fielding are the biggest areas in need of improvement heading into the future, but valuable playing time was earned this season.