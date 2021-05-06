Aspiring pro bull riders visit Bowie during filming of new reality show

Six bull riders taking part in a new reality television pilot have been in the Bowie area filming this past month, and they made a stop to help out at the Bowie Animal Shelter.

The group of budding bull riders have been training at the Cody Lambert Ranch. Lambert is one of the founding members of the Professional Bullriders Association, which also hosts a contest called “Last Cowboy Standing” one of the PBR’s biggest events.

Lambert said they have been bucking bulls three days a week, and competing in rodeos including the weekly Cowtown Rodeo in Fort Worth and the local Montague County Cowboy Church Rodeo, where they swept the top four in bull riding.

