August 15, 1980 – June 9, 2021

BOWIE – James Warren Reed, 40 died on June 9, 2021 in Bowie, TX.

A celebration of life took place on June 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Reed was born on Aug. 15, 1980 to Floyd and Rhonda (Kotara) Reed in Nocona. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1998 and was a lifelong resident of Bowie. He spent his life working in the oilfield. He married Ashley Houston Reed on July 1, 2003. Reed was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Maynard Kotara and uncle.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Houston Reed; children, Mason and Carter Reed; parents, Floyd and Rhonda Kotara Reed; brothers, Matt Reed and Adam Reed; grandparents, Pastor Jamie Reed, June Penn, Beverly and Bob McWilliams all of Bowie and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.