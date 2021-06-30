Jim Bowie Days bring the fun

It was a full week of western fun centered around rodeo and family as the 2021 Jim Bowie Days Celebration took place this past week.

The rodeo arena was packed Friday and Saturday nights with the 2021 Miss Jim Bowie Days was announced Saturday night. Rexa Hand, Henrietta, was named Miss Jim Bowie Days 2021 and Little Miss is Kynley Baker, Bowie.

Saturday’s parade saw more than 40 entries. First place civic group went to Calvary Baptist Church. First place youth went to the Leo Club and first place business went to Wood’s Custom Trailers.

The Star Spangled Stampede won first place riding club, followed by second place to the Texas Tech Masked Rider.

Earlier on Friday afternoon the Pioneer Court was crowned with Bobby Jett, the pioneer queen, and Duchesses Jackie Sue Hankins and Saundra Winn. Emcee Linda Fitzner introduced those running for Miss Jim Bowie and Little Miss. She also gave a brief history of the Amity Club, which sponsors the event. Theme for the afternoon was celebrating the 101st anniversary as members of the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The club was organized with 20 charter members on Sept. 22, 1952. Fitzner read through the list of charter members and introduced the only club charter member present, Margaret Hutson, who was presented with a rose.

Once again the kid’s games on Saturday were filled with youngsters carrying their colorful pets, fast turtles and high-jumping frogs.

Read the full story that includes all the winners from the kid’s events, as well as the rodeo and other activities in the mid-week Bowie News. Additional photo coverage will follow in Saturday’s News.

Rexa Hand, 2021 Miss Jim Bowie Days, and Kynlee Baker, Little Miss Jim Bowie Days, wave after they were crowned Saturday night. (Photo by Cindy Roller)