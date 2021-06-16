PVISD fills board vacancy

Trustees of the Prairie Valley Independent School District met June 7 for a brief agenda of items.

Ricky Roberts was named to fill the vacancy of the late Sid Hammons, who passed away in February.

The board provided an opportunity for public comment on the 2021-23 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants, the 2020-21 Every Student Succeeds Act compliance report and its submission.

Superintendent Tim West reported on the cafetorium construction noting it should be ready for use in early July. Rain has delayed the pouring of concrete and there also are ceiling tiles left to be installed.

Principal Lisa Sadler reported early state testing results look very good. In extracurricular activities middle and high school students are taking part in conditioning programs, along with basketball and volleyball summer leagues.

In a calendar update, she noted teachers return the first week of August and schools tarts Aug. 10.

The board approved the minutes, financial report and budget amendments.