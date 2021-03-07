Bowie Police welcome new officer to the force with badge ceremony

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie Police Department is one patrolman away from filling its slate of budgeted officers as one new officer started work this week and the second prospect is completing the application process.

On June 25 Alec Domany took the police officer’s oath and received his first badge as a lawman. Mayor Gaylynn Burris administered the oath and Domany’s wife, Amber, pinned on his badge presented by Chief Guy Green. The couple’s one-month-old baby, Oliver, also attended along with Domany’s parents and other family members.

This was the first time for the department to conduct a swearing-in and badge pinning ceremony.

