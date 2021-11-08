Forestburg rodeo coming this weekend

The tiny hamlet of Forestburg will fill to the brim Saturday during the 41st annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival and Forestburg Riding Club Rodeo.

Forestburg’s “Biggest Little Rodeo in Texas” will take place Aug. 13-14.

The rodeo features $3,800 in total added, $500 per event and $300 for junior barrels. There will be team roping, double mugging and barrels senior and junior jackpots nightly.

Mutton bustin’ is at 8 p.m. with the rodeo at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. A dance follows Saturday night.

Enjoy all the popular rodeo events including ranch bronc, bull riding, calf roping, senior barrels, team roping, double mugging, junior barrels and breakaway roping.