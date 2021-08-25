New ER in Bowie will impact many facets of the community

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

It was exciting news this weekend as Faith Community Health System announced it is making plans to provide emergency medical services to the Bowie area in its old hospital, and local officials said they were glad to see the news was out after several months of discussion.

Frank Beaman, chief executive officer of FCHS, said Friday the ER project has been in the planning stage for the past eight months as they evaluated how to bring “essential and convenient medical care” to Bowie.

Bowie has been without a full-service hospital since Central Hospital of Bowie closed its doors in February 2020. Faith Community has been operating the rural health clinic in Bowie since 2018. The district also owns clinics in Alvord, Graham and Jacksboro.



Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said they have had several groups look at the building during the last year or so and those conversations have been ongoing as they were referred to the Bowie Economic Development Corporation.

“Frank contacted us, so we set up a meeting with myself, Mayor Gaylynn Burris and BEDC Director Janis Crawley. The city has made no deal in this project, it is a private concern, however, we do want to assist them where possible,” Cunningham said.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.