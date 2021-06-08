November 19, 1927 – August 4, 2021

NOCONA – Radah Winona Taylor Russell, 93, died on Aug. 4, 2021.

A visitation was from 6 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the First Assembly of God Church in Nocona with ministers Calvin Durham and Donald Cheshire officiating. Interment will follow in Molsbee Chapel Cemetery, Nocona.

Russell was born on Nov. 19, 1927 in Montague County to William and Annie Murphy Taylor in Mountain Park, OK. She was married to Clarence Russell on July 6, 1945 in Waurika, OK and remained together for more than 73 years, until he passed away in 2019.

She served alongside her husband in ministry for more than 65 years. Together they pastored several churches, including Saint Jo Assembly of God, after which, they retired only to continue serving others in any capacity that they were called on to do.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Russell; nine siblings; son, Danny Joe Russell and one granddaughter.

She is survived by sons, Ronnie Russell, Chico and Don Russell, Gracemont, OK; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister; many nieces, nephews and multiple cousins.

Memorials may be made to the First Assembly of God Churches in Nocona or First Assembly of God in Saint Jo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.