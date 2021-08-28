Sara Cravens brings varied experience to intermediate principal post

By BARBARA GREEN

The last few years have been life-altering for Sara Cravens, both personally and professionally, but she comes into her new job as principal at Bowie Intermediate School with a feeling of growing inner peace and a renewed passion for her career as an educator.

The 45-year-old didn’t have far to go since she has spent the past year as assistant principal at Bowie Junior High, a few blocks away. She takes over for former intermediate principal LeeAnn Farris who became the new director of curriculum for the district.

Cravens said last year was a big moment and her “favorite year in education so far.” She laughs that she once said she would never teach junior high kids, but as time went on she watched for the right opportunity.”

