1902 gold coin raising funds for students

Members of the Bowie Rotary Club are selling chances to win a unique gold coin with proceeds going to a new fund to assist Bowie High School students battling homelessness and financial constraints.

Up for a prize drawing is a 1902 $20 gold coin valued at an estimated $1,700 donated by Rotarian Gilbert Swift. The club will be selling only 120 tickets at $25 each. Once all the tickets are sold the winner will be drawn.

Proceeds will go to the newly created Bowie High School Student Assistance Fund.

