Bowie woman dies from injuries in rollover

A 21-year-old Bowie woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident early Friday morning west of Saint Jo on State Highway 59.

Department of Public Safety officials report the wreck occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Friday at Hwy. 59 and Payne Road. It involved a 2002 Ford pickup driven by Sydney Erin Chappell.

The DPS reports the pickup was traveling north on Hwy. 59 and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The pickup drove into a ditch, overcorrected and went into a skid causing the pickup to roll several times ejecting the driver.

Chappell was transported to Nocona General Hospital by local EMS. She was pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m. by the attending physician.

The DPS stated this information is from a preliminary crash investigation.