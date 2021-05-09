Fundraising event planned Sept. 18

Affirming Texas Families Services will host a wine tasting fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Nelson in Bowie.

Cost for the event is $35 per person or $180 for a table of six. Wine tasting will be provided by Wines with (an) Appeal. Finger foods and door prizes will be offered.

Tickets are available from Jenny Rizzolo, 940-210-1081 or Joan Cantwell, along with the Affirming Texas Families Services Facebook page.