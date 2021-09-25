Hollywood pair settles into their new home in Bowie

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

How does an aspiring film director and writer who has spent the last 17 years in New York and Los Angeles end up in Bowie?

For Jenna Payne and her husband, Levi Bailey, they were like many folks at the start of the pandemic when their professions went remote. Levi’s parents lived in Celina, so the couple decided to take the leap leaving their one-bedroom LA apartment for the open spaces of Texas.

Their path to home ownership was rocky with contracts that fell through and unworkable financing. At a certain point they just needed a house they could afford when one in Bowie came across their radar.

“We were in a one-bedroom in LA that was cheap for there, but much more than our current mortgage so we decided to leave. We had quite a few hiccups on our way to home ownership when we finally got this one last December and we’ve been here since March. It is a cute house in a nice neighborhood on Lowrie Street, and Bowie is convenient to get to other larger cities,” explains Payne.

Both Jenna and Levi are in the film business, but also have day jobs.

Read the full feature in your weekend Bowie News.