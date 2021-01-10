March 15, 1960 – September 27, 2021

SUNSET – Brian Douglas Cadle, 61, Sunset, TX died on Sept. 27, 2021.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Cadle was born on March 15, 1960 in Aroma Park, IL to Ward and Freeda (Crisp) Cadle. He graduated high school in Coleman County and went on to serve his country in the Unites States Marines. He attended college in San Diego, CA and earned a bachelor of science degree in information technology. He worked throughout his life as a computer programmer. On Nov. 16, 1996, he married Mary De Rubertis in San Diego, CA.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Cadle, Sunset.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.