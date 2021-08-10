November 15, 1934 – October 6, 2021

BOWIE – James Alton Barker, 86, Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 6, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 11 in the Chapel of the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Pastor Ron Wilson officiating. The burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Oct. 11.

James was born on Nov. 15, 1934 in Vashti to Velton and Mary (Rhyne) Barker. As a young man he attended Trimble Tech in Fort Worth before moving to Bowie in 1955. On Jan. 24, 1959, James married Rama Boyd in Bowie.

James started painting in 1955 and later started Barker Painting, which he owned and operated until 1990. James then worked as a truck driver for various trucking companies. He enjoyed country music and horses. James was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry Barker and Billy Barker and sister, Carolee Elmore.

James is survived by his wife, Rama Barker, Bowie; children, Carla Williams and husband, Mitch, Lubbock and Michael Barker and wife, Lillian, Nocona; sister, Janith Shire, Euless; grandchildren, Lindsey Edgar and husband, Chris, Albany and Mesha Kleiberink and husband, Kyler, Shallowater; great-grandchildren, Carli, Callan, Tatum, Colter, Hayes, Major and Boone and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

