Lady Indians lose to Henrietta

The Nocona Lady Indians fell to Henrietta on Wednesday night in a district match.

The Lady Cats won in straight sets against the Lady Indians in a match that was postponed from the previous night due to a referee scheduling error.

Nocona came into the match fresh off of losses to district foes Holliday and Bowie.

With the recent history playing against the Lady Cats being a loss in the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs last year and Henrietta’s only district loss coming against the state-ranked Holliday, it was Nocona’s third district game in a row against a likely playoff team.

The first set was pretty competitive for the majority of the set. The Lady Cats mostly had the lead throughout, but by no more than one or two points.

Up 18-17, Henrietta then separated itself to extend the lead to 22-18. The Lady Indians tried to comeback, but came up short as the Lady Cats closed out the set, winning 25-22.

The second set saw Nocona start off strong in the opening points, building a 7-3 lead. Henrietta came back to tie the set at 10-10 and the two teams battled back and forth competitively for the next 20 points. The Lady Indians would get one or two point leads here and there, but could not extend them any bigger.

The Lady Cats then made another late set surge, coming from one point down 18-17 to lead 21-19 and then 24-21. From there Henrietta again closed the set out strong, winning by the same score 25-22 to go up 2-0.

Nocona would need win three straight sets if it wanted to comeback and win the match. The team needed a strong start in the third set to keep them in the match if they believed they could still win.

The start of the third set did not go there way. Henrietta came out on fire and built a huge early lead 12-3. The Lady Indians cut the lead down to 15-10 to try and find a way back into the set, but that was as close as Nocona would get.

The Lady Cats owned the rest of the set as the lead ballooned up again. Henrietta won 25-16 to win the match.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.