U.S. 82 widening project begins initial mobilization

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation conducted a pre-construction conference Thursday afternoon for the U.S. Highway 82 expansion west out of Nocona and despite delays with the relocation of utilities, they are moving forward starting Monday.

Jeffery Benoit, TxDOT project manager, conducted the virtual meeting with representatives from Austin Road and Bridge, the contractor and other subcontractors. Phase one of the project is 11.181 miles running from State Highway 175 to Farm-to-Market 1816 and west to Milam Road all along Hwy. 82 to just east of Ringgold. Contract cost is $48,462,414.03.

In mid-September TxDOT staff announced it would suspend work on the highway widening project because multiple utility companies have failed to complete relocating their lines to accommodate the new right-of-way. However, now they are going to begin mobilization to set up offices and signage on Monday.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.