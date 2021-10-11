Booster Club thefts indicted by grand jury

Two women arrested in separate cases of theft from the Bowie Booster Club were indicted by the Montague County Grand Jury during its November session on Monday.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus reported Angela Berry, 49, Bowie, and Shawn Villarreal, 47, Bowie, were each indicted on a charge of theft of property $2,500-$30,000 enhanced. Bonds are $10,000 on each.

These two cases were investigated by the Bowie Police Department after officers from the booster club reported on Sept. 10 more than $13,000 was missing from its bank account. According to Lt. Randy Hanson these women are accused of stealing a total of $13,525 in separate incidents from August 2019 to January 2021.

