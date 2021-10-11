Five runners competed at state meet

The state cross country meet kicked off on Friday morning with races from the 1A classification.

Montague County had five runners from three schools competing in those races.

The top finisher was Saint Jo junior Collin Thomas. His third time competing at the state race resulted in Thomas grabbing his first individual medal by finishing 10th overall with a time of 17:11.

He had to out-kick a runner from Texline in the final 100 meters, but Thomas beat him by three tenths of a second to earn the last individual medal offered.

The next Montague County racer to finish was Gold-Burg freshman Isaac Renteria. He placed 48th with a time of 18:38.

Next finisher in the boy’s race was Thomas’ teammate Devin Stewart. The freshman finished 80th overall with a time of 19:08.7.

Stewart finished just ahead of junior Eli Croxton from Prairie Valley, who was in the same group of five runners who all finished a little more within the same second. He finished 82nd overall, with a time of 19:09.1.

The only girl from the county, Prairie Valley freshman Linzie Priddy, finished 79th in her race with a time of 14:11. She was part of a history making race as a girl from Earth Springlake who finished first set the overall state record in the two mile distance.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.