Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers wrapped up the regular season by winning their third straight district title with a win at Perrin-Whitt.

The Panthers won 76-30, ending the game in the third quarter due to mercy rule.

Saint Jo ends its regular season with an 8-2 record and 3-0 in district play.

The Pirates did have some success on offense throwing the ball, but the Panthers got enough stops and collected four interceptions to slow them down while on offense Saint Jo scored on every possession.

Logan Brawner showed up big on both sides of the ball, rushing for 332 yards and six touchdowns while intercepting three passes.

Quarterback Matthew Butler-Everson completed eight passes for 153 yards and four touchdowns. Two went to Johnathon Diaz who led the team with five catches for 136 yards. Diaz also intercepted a pass on defense. Trevor Connor and A.J. Wright each caught a touchdown pass as well.

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their final game on Friday night against Boyd.

The Yellowjackets won 48-6 in a game that was not close after the first quarter.

It was senior night for Bowie though a playoff berth was out of the question a win would at least end the season on a happy note.

Boyd did not share that notion though. The Yellowjackets scored on a big run on the first offensive play of the game to go up 8-0.

Bowie’s offense did answer as the team marched down the field, leading to Justin Tucker scoring on a short run to cut the lead to 8-6.

Unfortunately, Boyd answered by taking the kickoff back for a touchdown.

After that, nothing much went right for the Jackrabbits. Despite the defense forcing four turnovers, the offense could not turn those into points after its opening drive.

The Yellowjackets racked up more than 500 yards of offense and 300 yards rushing. Bowie did have 161 yards passing on 13 completions. Senior Colby Miller completed 11 for 110 yards while Devin Melton completed both of his passes for 51 yards. Troy Kesey led the team with 76 yards receiving on three catches.

The team finished with 82 yards of rushing. Clark led the team with 38 yards and scored the team’s only touchdown.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians had a chance to sneak into the playoffs on Friday if they could win at City View.

Unfortunately, it was the Mustangs who earned the final playoff bid, beating the Indians 53-26.

Nocona was coming off its second win of the season and first district win against Valley View.

Despite the rough start to the season and the overall youth of the team, the Indians still had something to play for heading into the final week.

Nocona did not play its best game of the season though. Drives were killed with self inflicted penalties and drops despite moving the ball some.

On defense, the Indians were thrown off when City View’s quarterback went out. The Mustangs resorted to getting the ball into the hands of their best athlete and let him run with the ball.

Nocona did score some in the second half as Ian Hostetter and Johnny Stone scored touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Brady McCasland also found Charlie Fuller for a score.

