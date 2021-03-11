Halloween fun across the county

Melinda Cross and her daughter Carson Cross at Forestburg Community Trunk or Treat over the weekend. (Courtesy photo)
“Crazy Dog Lady,” Lakely Mandrell, 11 months old, enjoys the trick or treat night.

The Bowie News sends out its thanks to the more than 200 Facebook posts shared of their fun Halloween activities. We have placed some in the mid-week edition and here on the web, but to see more check our Facebook page.

Adlee Adams and her creepy dad Lee on Halloween in Bowie Saturday. (Courtesy photos)
Keegan Gloria- age 9 months as a happy scarecrow. (All courtesy photos)

