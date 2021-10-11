Nocona girls start season with a win

The Nocona Lady Indians opened their season on Saturday with a home win against Burkburnett.

The Lady Indians won 59-50 against the Lady Bulldogs in a close game throughout.

The first quarter was low scoring as Nocona led 11-5. Both teams scored at a better pace in the second quarter as Burkburnett came back to cut the lead to 23-22 at halftime thanks to making three 3-pointers.

The Lady Indians were able to keep their lead by playing better offense in the second half. Nocona made three 3-pointers in the third quarter to up its lead to 40-35.

In the fourth quarter the Lady Indians had five different players make at least one basket including Megyn Meekins, who scored nine of her game high 22 points.

The team scored a game high 19 points in the final quarter to hold off the Lady Bulldogs as Nocona won 59-50.

Besides the freshman Meekins, Skyler Smith and Stephanie Gutierrez both finished in double-figures scoring 10 points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.