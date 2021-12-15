Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians had a good tournament at Alvord last weekend despite dealing with injuries.

The Indians went 4-2 overall and losing in the championship game to finish second.

Nocona came into the tournament with both of its experienced post players out with injuries.

Despite that, the team almost pulled off a nearly 20-point fourth quarter comeback in its previous game at Wichita Falls High School.

The Indians started off the tournament playing a tough 1A Midway team. Nocona won, but the game was closer than the team would have liked 57-49.

The next game saw the Indians breeze by Chico 60-18 to finish the first day well.

The second day of the tournament saw Nocona face private school Colleyville Covenant. The Cougars used their size advantage well and gave the Indians their first loss of the tournament 62-51.

Nocona bounced back with a good win against tournament host Alvord 72-56 and a more dominant win in its rematch against Midway 68-44.

This put the Indians in the championship game on Saturday and another shot against Colleyville Covenant. Unfortunately, it did not go any better as the Cougars won the game 62-41.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers had a good tournament at Alvord last weekend.

The Panthers went 3-1 overall, with their only loss coming against the eventual tournament champions.

Saint Jo had an action packed first two games of the tournament. The Panthers started against the tournament hosts and squeaked out a win 44-41.

Saint Jo then played a Windthorst team that had just gotten its football players. The Trojans led for most of the game and at one point was up by 10 in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers came back with clutch scoring from Kile Thurman and Brice Durham in the quarter.

Saint Jo had a chance to hold the ball for the final shot with the game tied and Durham delivered with a baseline floater at the buzzer to win the game 50-48 against the 2A team.

“He’s got a knack for late game heroics and it’s always an emotional high to win a game at the buzzer, especially against quality competition like Windthorst,” Coach Lyndon Cooks said.

Saint Jo did not have much trouble against Chico, winning by almost double the Dragons score 53-27.

The Panthers then played private school Colleyville Covenant, a team with much more size all around and especially in the post. The Cougars won the game 71-46 and went on to win the entire tournament.

Durham led the team by averaging 18 points a game while Thurman averaged 16 points a game.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough game against on Saturday.

Tioga won 56-36 thanks to a big third quarter that helped the team pull away.

Tioga’s size advantage in the post and shot-making from 3-point range helped them score 25 points in the quarter to make the final score not close.

Tyler Winkler led the team with nine points and three assists. Konner Ritchie, Isaac Yeargin and Dale Neugebauer each had eight points.

Coach Seth Stephens hopes his team uses the disappointing game to kick it into gear with the district schedule coming up soon.

