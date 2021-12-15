Dry conditions fueling grass fires across north Texas

During the weekend north Texas firefighters battled several wildfires that damaged thousands of acres, structures and shut down major highways due to heavy smoke and fire.

Concerns about potential fire conditions this week led the governor’s office to preposition two large air tankers regionally to be available to respond quickly to fire danger.

This past two Friday two major wildfires threatened towns and property in this region. Firefighters from across a 120-mile area responded to the fires including numerous firefighters from Montague County departments.

The Electra complex fire began about 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 and is believed to have started on Hwy. 25 near the hospital. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke reported it was likely power lines crossed in the high winds which may have sparked the fire.

Some 2,300 acres were impacted by the fire and Electra School District, residents along U.S. Highway 287 and locations along Business 287 were called to evacuate. U.S. 287 also was closed down for a time period due to heavy smoke

and fire. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom approved a disaster declaration for this fire area Monday. The fire was not fully contained until Sunday.

That same afternoon a grass fire started in Clay County south of Jolly. Called the Arrowhead fire, it eventually covered more than 6,300 acres in Clay County.

The fire jumped U.S. 287 and split into two fires as the high winds pushed the fire north. It also was not fully contained until Sunday. Evacuations also were being considered for several small towns and communities in the fire line.

A Dec. 11 fire in Young County burned across more than 500 acres.

Conditions around much of Texas are dry and forecasts are calling for winter weather to be warmer and drier than average.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the High Plains, West Texas and East Texas are in extreme drought to abnormally dry. West central, central and coastal parts of the state are not experiencing drought.

