European teens experiencing lots of ‘firsts’ during exchange student year in Texas

Both Mia Back and Kaya Feldthaus wanted to experience something different in their young lives, and they are finding an exchange year in Texas is full of firsts and a whole different culture than their European roots.

These two 16-year-olds are living west of Bowie with their host parents Michelle and Randy Hanson and their family in a country setting. They are attending Bowie High School in the eleventh grade.

Mia is from Erlach, Germany, and her parents are Daniela and Christian, plus one little brother age 14. At home, she is in eleventh grade and the school she attends has 12 grades. There are other schools that have different grade compositions.

Kaya hails from Tisvilde, Denmark. Her parents are Thomas and Christian and she has a 19-year-old big brother. At home, she attends a 0-9 grade school, and she graduated this past summer. She explains there is a grade 10 you can attend or you can take a “chill year” before going to university, where the classifications are first, second and third grade.

The young ladies arrived for their year in Texas as the school year opened. Neither one had ever really considered taking part in an exchange. Mia saw it on YouTube and thought it was “cool, something so different than my life in Germany.”

