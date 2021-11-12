Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians got some revenge in their win against Iowa Park at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians won 51-38 against the Lady Hawks in a game that went their way much more than it did a couple days before.

Nocona played at the Iowa Park tournament the previous weekend and played the tournament hosts in its second game.

In that game the Lady Hawks won a close game 53-49. Tuesday night it was a different game.

At first Iowa Park got out to a small lead 13-10 after the first quarter. That would be the most the Lady Hawks would score in any of the remaining three quarters.

In both the second and fourth quarter, Nocona’s defense allowed Iowa Park to score only seven points.

The Lady Indians took a narrow 22-20 lead into halftime.

Nocona then turned the pace up in the third quarter, almost doubling its first half total in the period alone.

Sydnee Mowry and Stephanie Gutierrez combined to score 15 of the teams 21 points in the quarter as the Lady Indians lead ballooned to double-digits as they led 43-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

The pace slowed way down in the final period Nocona did not want to allow Iowa Park chances to make up the lead.

Neither team scored in the double-digits which meant the Lady Indians were able to coast to end of the game, winning 51-38.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns were able to get some revenge on the road Tuesday night at Perrin-Whitt.

The Lady Horns won a low-scoring, close game 22-18 against a Lady Pirates team that had beaten them at an earlier tournament.

Kylie Willett led the team with nine points and four rebounds.

Coach Cori Hayes liked how his defense played and how aggressive his team was at getting to the free throw line.

On the other side of the coin Hayes wishes his team would have made more of its open shots during the game.

Forestburg is set to open up district play next at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 at home against Bellevue.

