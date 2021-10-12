September 1, 1937 – December 8, 2021

BOWIE – Harold Seth Haile, 84, Bowie, TX, slipped into the arms of Jesus on Dec. 8, 2021 surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Harold was born on Sept. 1, 1937 in Elbert, Throckmorton County to M.S. and Mattie Alice Haile. In 1956 he met Evelyn Juanell Stewart, who he affectionately called “J”. They were married on July 27, 1957 and were together for 64 years. She was the love of his life, business partner and best friend.

Harold was well-known in the North Texas area for his many years working in the oilfield, but Bowie was his home. He was a bulldozer operator and formed Bowie Dozer Service in 1973. He and Evelyn were in business for 33 years with offices in Bowie and Decatur.

Harold dearly loved the Dallas Cowboys and visiting with people from all walks of life. He was never shy about sharing his faith or how much he loved the Lord.

He is preceded in death by his parents, M.S. and Mattie Alice Haile; brothers, Curtis Haile, David Haile, and Hubert Haile; sisters, Louise Pacheo, Freda Orris and Rita Roddy; grandson, Chris Darden and special friend, Martin Beck.

Harold is survived by his wife, Evelyn Haile; daughter, Lesia Darden and husband, Roy; son, Craig Haile and wife, Kim; sister, Betty Weimer; brother, Arnold Haile; grandchildren, Landon Sims and wife, Erika, Leah Walton and husband, Rob, Matt Haile and wife, Elizabeth, Kayla Burnett and husband, Wes, Larry Don Byas and Niki Sosa; great-grandchildren, Addy Sims, Brody Sims, Delainey Walton, Hadleigh Walton, McKinley Walton, Eloise Haile, Hattie Haile, Numa Burnett, Wells Burnett, Garrett Darden, Bailey Young and husband, Klay, Bella Sosa and Ella Darden and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made in honor of Harold to the First Baptist Church of Bowie at 307 Lindsey, Bowie, TX 76230 or the Bowie Mission at 201 E. Greenwood, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

1418 Highway 59 N. Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993 www.thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com