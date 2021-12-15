Lady Rabbits team breaks even at tournament

12/15/2021 SPORTS 0

Maddie Mandela led the Lady Rabbits in scoring during their tournament at Alvord.

The Bowie Lady Rabbits showed signs of getting into gear at their final tournament of the season in Alvord last weekend.
The Lady Rabbits went 2-2 as the team is rounding into form just in time for the start of district play.
Bowie has been fighting to get fully healthy for most of its non-district schedule, but last week was the first extended run the team has had with everyone available.
Coming off a nice win at Mineral Wells earlier in the week, the Lady Rabbits started off on Thursday playing the tournament hosts.
The 2A state-ranked Lady Bulldogs ended up winning a close, physical game 60-56 against Bowie.
The Lady Rabbits bounced back in their next game, dominating district opponent Jacksboro with their defense 41-27.
Bowie played another state-ranked team in 1A Slidell. The Lady Rabbits opened their season against the Lady Greyhounds at the start of November and lost then 49-40.
A month and half later and it was the same outcome, though the game was closer.
It went into overtime Slidell won by a small margin 52-50.
Bowie closed out the tournament playing 1A team Midway. The Lady Rabbits had their most dominant game of the season against the Lady Falcons, winning 51-30 to end the tournament on a good note.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes