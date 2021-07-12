May 25, 1968 – November 27, 2021

BOWIE – Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez, 53, Bowie, TX died on Nov. 27, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Bowie officiated by Father Reehan Soosai Antony and Deacon Mauricio Hernandez. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The rosary will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with a visitation to follow.

Rodriguez was born on May 25, 1968 in Mexico to Neftaly and Juanita (Hinojosa) Rodriguez. As a young woman, she worked in a coupon factory in Mexico before moving to Bowie. She later worked for the Jim Bowie Restaurant, Dos Chiles and cleaned houses. She was proud of her home on Elba Street, which she and her husband built together with lots of memories.

She is preceded in death by her father, Neftaly Rodriguez.

She is survived by her husband, Juan Rodriguez, Bowie; daughter, Jasmine Rodriguez, Bowie; mother, Juanita Hinojousa Rodriguez, Zaragoza, Coahuila, Mexico; brother, Jesus Rodriguez, Hobbs, NM and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.