Nocona football all-district awards released

The Nocona Indians football team all-district selections came out this past week with district champ Holliday finally losing.

The Indians had several players earn all-district honors, with some at several positions.

With Nocona not making the playoffs, unfortunately no players earned any superlative awards.

Johnny Stone at outside linebacker was named first team all-district. He was joined on by Brady McCasland as first team punter.

More players were on the second team. Ian Hostetter at wide receiver, Charlie Hilton on the offensive line, Sam Davis at tight end and defensive end were all second team picks. McCasland at safety and Stone at running back were also named to the second team.

Honorable mention players included: Alan Gonzalez on the offensive line, Dorian Ellis as a defensive back, Trey Pepper at linebacker, Charlie Fuller at wide receiver, Landon Wilson on the defensive line and Bodie Davis at wide receiver. McCasland at quarterback and Hostetter at linebacker also were honorable mention picks.