Volleyball 1A all-district list revealed

With the volleyball state tournament done with, all of the volleyball all-district award lists have been released.

For the four 1A volleyball teams in Montague County, their athletes have been honored by the collection of coaches in their districts.

Usually the better a team fared within district play the more players are honored.

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers finished as co-district champions with Graford. Because of that, the team had the most superlative awards.

Kayden Skidmore was named co-offensive player of the year. Elaina Everson was named the district’s libero of the year. Taylor Patrick was named the district’s newcomer of the year.

After those names Aubrey Morman and Krista Reeves were named to the district’s first team list while Cara Vogel was named to the district’s second team.

Prairie Valley finished third in it’s district despite going three rounds deep in the playoffs. Emily Carpenter was the team’s only superlative winner, earning the district’s co-outstanding server.

Brianna Harris and Veronica Gutierrez were named to the district’s first team list. Carmen Gomez, Randi Gilleland and Karagan Ritchie were named to the district’s second team.

Gold-Burg just missed out on making the playoffs this year with a tougher district. Kelly Contreras and Ashlyn Brown were named to the district’s first team. Sadie Whitaker and Sierra Weaver named to the district’s second team.

Forestburg finished fourth place in its district. Faith Moore, Reagan Ladewig and Rebeca Sanchez were named to its district’s first team list. Bailey Payne and Kenal Cross were named to the district second team list.

To see the full list for all four schools, including players named to the honorable mention list and named academic all-district, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.