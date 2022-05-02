Lower speeds posted for U.S. 82 construction zone

As construction work kicks into full gear along the U.S. Highway 82 expansion west of Nocona, the Texas Department of Transportation reports the speed limit will be lowered to 60 during the course of the project.

New speed limit signs were scheduled to be posted this past week. When the project began late last fall TxDOT officials said the contractor was starting on clearing right-of-ways as the final utility moves were completed.

This 10-mile section for phase one is projected to be completed November 2023. Drivers are encouraged to observe the speed limit and watch for large equipment and signage for detours or lane changes.