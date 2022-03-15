August 9, 1979 – March 5, 2022

SUNSET – Kevin Lee Milam passed away on March 5, 2022.

Kevin was born on Aug. 9, 1979 and grew up in Irving with his mom, dad and siblings. He married the love of his life Mandy in 2002 and became the proud father of his son Rusty Milam in July 2002. Then came his beloved daughter, Maycee in December 2004. Kevin worked for Smith Oil and Duncan Oil Field as a winch truck operator and truck driver for many, many years.

When Kevin wasn’t spending quality time at home with his family cooking on the grill, he loved attending his kid’s football games and track meets.

He spent countless hours sitting on the bank fishing with Maycee, Rusty and Mandy. He loved the outdoors and camping at Wise County Park in Bridgeport.

Every winter he would hunt deer and hogs on the farm. Every Sunday Kevin and Maycee would take the back roads to nowhere. They didn’t have a destination, just spending quality time together.

He was a man who was loved by all he met, making them feel comfortable with his joking nature, fun-loving attitude and positive encouragement. He lived his life on his terms, and his legacy and love for others will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother Rena Kay Fowler and his father Jerry Dwaine Milam. In March of 2021 he was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer. He bravely fought cancer for more than a year with multiple chemo and radiation treatments, followed by an aggressive surgery. In the end, the cancer won.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Maycee Milam; his devoted son, Rusty Milam; his loving wife, Mandy Milam; sisters, Magen and Jennifer and brothers Jay, Paul and Danny.

