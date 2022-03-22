July 1, 2003 – March 15, 2022

NOCONA – Laci Ada Stone went to her eternal home with the Lord on March 15, 2022, at 8:18 p.m. in Andrews, TX.

Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 21 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona. A celebration of Laci’s life was at 1 p.m. on March 22 at the Nocona High School Gymnasium under direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home. Following the funeral service, Laci will be laid to rest at the Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service are Landry McCasland, Hank Ulbig, Jonathan Flores, Charlie Fuller, Adrian Diaz and Ethan Six.

Laci was born on July 1, 2003 to Haydan and Chelsi Stone of Nocona. She was a 2021 honor graduate of Nocona High School, was a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Club and made the president’s list her first semester at college. Laci was always a positive influence and role model in the community by participating in the PALS program and volunteering for the Nocona Youth Volleyball League. Laci was loved by all as evidenced by being voted prom queen and was a homecoming queen nominee her senior year.

Laci spent her life playing multiple sports including volleyball, basketball, softball, golf and track. She was a passionate athlete who loved to win and was always the loudest when it was time to celebrate a great play with her teammates. Even though she was much shorter than her opponents, she always managed to get a big block in volleyball. She was a powerful batter who had quick reflexes in the field and a fierce pitcher. She loved how far she could drive the golf ball and had worked hard at improving her short game. One of her favorite places to be was on the golf course with her brother.

She played volleyball and softball since she was 12 years old and has best friends on every team she played on. Everyone knew they would have an absolute great time hanging out with Laci and she loved singing at the top of her lungs while dancing like crazy. Laci was an avid TikToker and had a lot of fun getting her parents to film funny videos with her. Laci loved makeup and was always responsible for doing her sister’s makeup for big events. She loved getting to model and be in front of the camera. Her beautiful smile and quirky style made her stand out in the crowd. Laci was a great big sister who her brother and sister always knew they could count on.

Laci was awarded a golf scholarship to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, NM. She was excited to get to play at the collegiate level; and it didn’t take long for her to fit right in making friends while playing the sport she loved.

Laci was a member of the Northside Landmark Missionary Baptist Church of Nocona and was very passionate about her relationship with Jesus. While at college she volunteered for a church youth group.

Laci is proceeded in death by her grandparents Herman and Holly Stone, Saint Jo, JD and Sherry Wagner, Saint Jo and Jack and Charlene Stone, Oklahoma City, OK.

She is survived by her parents, Haydan and Chelsi Stone: brother, Johnathan; sister, Kaygan; grandmother, Carol Patterson and great grandparents Melvin and Minnie Corley, all of Nocona. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Laci Stone Memorial Fund, 510 Denison Street, Nocona, TX, 76255. Never forget Laci’s beautiful smile and forever love like Laci.

