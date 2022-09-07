Creature teacher coming to Bowie Library’s summer reading Tuesday

It’s “Shark Week” for the Bowie Public Library Summer reading at 10 a.m. July 12.

The program will feature the popular, “Creature Teacher” and his bevy of animal friends. Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12 and programs will be at the Bowie Community Center Tuesdays in July.

Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. If they bring their log they will be entered into a drawing for tickets to Castaway Cove courtesy of The Bowie News.