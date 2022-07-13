Sheriff asks for 2 more deputies, 1 jailer, 1 communications officer, jail software

By BARBARA GREEN

Sheriff Marshall Thomas made a pitch for two more deputies, two more jail/communications officers, along with a new jail management software as county budget workshops got underway with the Montague County Commissioner’s Court Monday.

The county elections administrator and justice of the peace two also offered their budget requests to the court.

Thomas and Chief Deputy Jack Lawson offered the requests to the court, with county growth the primary factor for the two additional deputies. The sheriff presented a population-to-officer ratio for Montague, Clay and Archer Counties. The county has 938 square miles with about 20,000 in population. There are 12 sheriff’s deputies serving the county, plus 16 on the Bowie Police, three on Saint Jo Police and five on Nocona Police.

Clay County has 1,117 square miles with 10,500 in population with 18 sheriff’s deputies. Archer County has 925 square miles with 8,500 people. Twelve deputies serve the county, three Holliday police and two Archer City police.

In other figures he stated Bowie is 5.5 square miles with 5,075 people; Nocona, 2.8 square miles with 2,982 people; Saint Jo is one square mile with 863 people and the county has the remaining 928.8 square miles with 11,080 population.

“I ask for two more deputies that will help us maintain what we have, but with 11 subdivisions coming in there will be an increase in workload and at a certain point it is a safety issue. People moving in will see we are understaffed. I would not ask if I didn’t think it was necessary,” said Thomas.

