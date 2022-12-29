Bowie Girls Interview

During the rest of 2022, The Bowie News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There will be many activities throughout the year.

Sports Rewind will offer up a few sports headlines from the past 100 years of Bowie News coverage including its predecessor The Bowie Booster.

For the final issue, we are looking back on the 2008-2009 Bowie Lady Rabbit basketball team that got all the way to the state tournament before losing to eventual champions Brock.

Nov. 23, 2008, The Bowie News

Headline: Ladies win home opener

The Lady Rabbits had little trouble dispatching 4A team Saginaw in Bowie’s home opener Tuesday.

After a close 38-46 loss to Springtown in the season opener, Bowie got back on track with a 92-29 win over the Lady Riders. An aggressive offense combined with a high-pressure defense was the perfect recipe for the big win.

The Lady Rabbits took a quick 5-0 lead before Saginaw was able to make its way onto the scoreboard. Bowie continued to pull away throughout the quarter. The Lady Riders quickly began to look frustrated by the team’s potent offense and defense.

A 16-point run to open the second quarter gave Bowie a larger lead. Less than three minutes remained before halftime when the Lady Riders were able to sink a basket.

The Lady Rabbits continued their domination through the second half. The team did have a noticeable let up during the fourth quarter as Saginaw nearly doubled its score from the previous three quarters.

Despite the fourth-quarter drop, the team’s offense remained conisistent throughout the game, scoring 23 points each quarter. Bowie sank 75 percent of its free throws, shot 65 percent inside the arc and nailed a third of its three-point attempts. All five of the Lady Rabbits’ starters finished the night with double-digit points and the entire team scored at least once.

Megan Workman had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. She also had eight assists and four steals. Kayle Reaves scored 20 points along with having four rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Olivia Long also had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Long also added three assists and a team high six and half steals.

Whitney Enis had 15 points, one rebounds, five assists and three steals. Rachel Austin provided 12 points, seven rebounds, an assist and three and half steals. Kendra Dunn had four points, two rebounds and two assists. Shawn Maloney added two points, two rebounds and two assists.

This weekend, the varsity will travel to Forth Worth for the Diamond Hill-Jarvis Tournament. The team failed to place at the event last year and look to have a better showing this year.

Bowie will travel to Breckenridge Tuesday to face the Lady Bucks.

March 1, 2009, The Bowie News

Headline: How sweet it is, Lady Rabbits join final sixteen teams

It took an extra eight minutes of play, but the Lady Rabbits eliminated the reigning 2A state champion from the playoffs and moved one step closer to a trip to Austin.

Bowie faced Jim Ned Tuesday in the regional quarterfinal and defeated the Lady Indians 73-63 in double overtime. The win earned the Lady Rabbits a trip to Midland this weekend for the 2A Region I tournament.

Despite leading the entire game, the win did not come easy for the Lady Rabbits. Just one minute remained in regulation when Jim Ned tied the game, eliminating a 12-point deficit from just 11 minutes earlier.

The Lady Indians controlled the ball in the final seconds of regulation, but were unable to break the tie. Jim Ned took its first lead of the game during overtime and the Lady Rabbits had to fight to knot the score in the final second. Like the end of regulation, Jim Ned stalled for a final-second shot, but the basket was missed and the game was extended once again.

After controlling the tip for the second overtime, Bowie quickly put up four points and put the pressure on Jim Ned. The Lady Rabbits’ defense gave up just one point in the final period, while expanding their lead with free throws in the final minutes.

“I just tried to keep the kids focused and playing the whole time,” Bowie Head Coach Matt Garrett said. “They did just that.”

While the team played an additional quarter’s worth of basketball, Garrett does not feel the additional physical and mental effort given will affect Bowie in the upcoming regional tournament.

“Kids are resilient,” the coach added.

The teams opened the game with very similar play. Four minutes into game, just a Bowie three-pointer separated the teams. As the first quarter ended, the Lady Rabbits began to pull away and led by eight points entering the second.

Bowie had two three-pointers waved off during the first half, one due to a traveling violation and another due to an offensive foul. The team also was troubled early by a number of turnovers. Jim Ned received a number of offensive opportunities and cut Bowie’s lead to five points at halftime.

Whitney Enis opened the second half with a pair of three-pointers and the Lady Rabbits soon held their largest lead of the game. At that point, Jim Ned’s offense caught fire and cut Bowie’s lead back to eight entering the fourth quarter.

The final quarter of regulation resembled a three-point contest for the Lady Indians. Jim Ned sank six long-distrance shots to send the game into its dramatic finish.

Megan Workman led the team with 19 points. Rachel Austin contributed 16 points and Kayle Reaves scored 14. Kendra Dunn, Olivia Long and Enis each had eight points.

Bowie sank a total of nine three pointers against the Lady Indians. The team shot a meager 42 percent from two-point range, but sank 20 of 23 free-throw attempts. The Lady Rabbits’ record improved to 36-2 with the win.

Heading into the regional tournament, Garrett said the team will continue to do what is has done all season without major changes, but added there are things the team needs to do better.

“It will just be another day of practice. Every day we practice is a good day,” the coach said.

Bowie faced Abernathy Friday in the regional semifinal. A win against the Lady Lopes, as well as a victory in the regional final, would send the Lady Rabbits to the state tournament for the first time since 1995, when the team won the state championship.

March 5, 2009, The Bowie News

Headline: State bound, Bowie heads to Austin after claiming Region I-2A title

Of the 52 teams in Region I, none is better than the Lady Rabbits.

Bowie claimed the 1-2A championship Saturday after facing two of the region’s and state’s best teams. All four of the teams at the regional tournament were ranked in the top 10.

Only four 2A girls’ basketball teams remain of the state’s 224 teams and this Saturday one will be crowned state champion. The Lady Rabbits set themselves among the elite with a 53-41 win over Abernathy and an 83-68 victory against Shallowater.

Abernathy’s Lady Lopes were Bowie’s first obstacle. The Lady Rabbits played a very solid defense throughout the game. Abernathy countered Bowie’s solid inside defense by shooting number three-pointers. Twelve of the Lady Lopes’ first 14 points were from threes.

Bowie had a stout offensive burst midway through the second quarter and pulled away with a 10-0 run before Abernathy scored twice in the final 30 seconds. Turnovers troubled the Lady Rabbits throughout the game. The team ended the game with 10 more turnovers than steals.

The third quarter did not start well for the Lady Rabbits. A little more than three minutes into the half, the Lady Lopes had eliminated Bowie’s lead and tied the game. The team regrouped and finished the quarter well.

Bowie’s offense took off in the fourth quarter and the defense matched that intensity. After the Lady Rabbits’ first basket of the quarter, the team led by double-digits the entire time to coast to the regional finals.

Olivia Long led Bowie against the Lady Lopes with 15 points. Kayle Reaves scored 11 points. Megan Workman had nine points, Kendra Dunn and Rachel Austin each added seven points. Whitney Enis scored four points.

Shallowater surprised many basketball fans with its big win over Wall in the semifinal, but the Fillies found themselves on the opposite side of a run-away game in the finals against Bowie. The Lady Rabbits played a near perfect quarter of basketball and led the Fillies 23-4 after eight minutes.

“We just tried to play as focused as we could,” Coach Matt Garrett said. “Shallowater just had some bad breaks early on. They are a great team and played well the rest of the game.”

The Lady Rabbits continued to play extremely well on both ends. Shallowater was able to hit some three-pointers, but Bowie was still able to carry a 23-point lead into halftime.

The Fillies played much better basketball in the second half. Shallowater cut into Bowie’s lead throughout the half, but the lead the lead built by the Lady rabbits in the first half was too much for the Fillies to overcome.

“I didn’t want our players to get worried by what Shallowater was doing in the second half,” Garrett said. “Our plan was to just keep doing what we do.”

In the regional final, Workman scored 20 points. Long added 17 points. Dunn and Reaves each scored 14. Enis and Austin both had nine points.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Bowie players and fans rose to their feet and began to cheer. Those cheers intensified as the final buzzer rang, signaling Bowie’s advancement to the state tournament for the first time since 1995.

As exciting as a final four appearance is, the timing holds special value for Garrett and four of his seniors. Workman, Long, Reaves and Dunn were freshman when Garrett arrived in Bowie. Four years later, the coach has the privilege of taking them to the state tournament.

Garrett has been very pleased with the effort and support provided by the entire team as well as their families.

“I have sure been blessed by God to have these girls and their parents this year. Hard work and support sure do go a long ways,” the coach said.

Bowie will face Region II champion, Brock, in the state semifinal at 10 a.m. at the University of Texas’ Frank Erwin Center. The winner will face the winner of the Woodville-Salado game for the state championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center.

March 12, 2009, The Bowie News

Headline: Bowie ends year with final four

The Lady Rabbits’ outstanding 2008-2009 season came to a hearbreaking end Friday. Bowie was defeated by Brock 42-46 in the state semifinal.

Bowie finished the season with a 36-3 record, the third best record in the state in any class. The team went into the semifinal game on a 26-game win streak.

Brock went on to win the state championship, marking the second year in a row Bowie has been knocked out of the playoffs by the eventual state champion. It was the Lady Eagles’ fourth championship since 2002.

“As far as I’m concerned that was the state championship. We were the best two teams and just happened to meet in the semifinals,” Bowie Coach Matt Garrett said after the game.

While the finish, two wins short of the state championship, was not what the team had hoped for, the players are proud of what they have accomplished.

“We had a good season and built on last year,” Kayle Reaves said. “We have built a lot of bonds that will carry on for all our lives.”

When Garrett came to Bowie four years ago, he and his players set a goal to play in Austin. Four of those players, Reaves, Megan Workman, Kendra Dunn and Olivia Long, got to see that goal fulfilled in their senior year, along with fellow seniors, Whitney Enis and Shawna Maloney.

“I am extremely happy for the seniors. We have gotten to live our dreams together, invest in each other and now it is time for them to graduate,” the coach said. “The senior girls are truly a blessed group and I thank God for each and ever one of them. They have blessed my life and I pray that God blesses each one of them in their future. I hope in these past four years that these seniors have learned that if you dream big and work hard, great things will happen.”

The Lady Rabbits got off to an uncharacteristically bad start. Brock scored the first points of the game, but Bowie answered with a three-pointer from Long. The basket marked the only time the Lady Rabbits would lead during the game and proved to Bowie’s only points in the first quarter.

After the first eight minutes, the Lady Rabbits trailed by 10 points and the team found itself in a position it was unfamiliar with. Bowie’s cold shooting began to warm up and the team was able to recover a solid chunk of ground in the second quarter with an aggressive defense.

Bowie began playing much better in the second half, but quickly found itself in foul trouble. Despite foul issues, the team began to cut into Brock’s lead little by little.

“We weren’t scoreboard watching or anything, but we could feel we were behind,” Workman said. “We realized we had to show up and play our best.”

The Lady Rabbits trailed by just three points entering the fourth quarter. Brock spent much of the final quarter protecting and expanding its lead. With 22 seconds remaining, Workman sank a three-pointer to put Bowie within two points. Two points would be as close as the Lady Rabbits would come as the teams traded free throws in the final seconds.

Workman finished the game with 21 points. Reaves had eight points. Enis scored six, Long had five and Rachel Austin added two points.

As the game ended, the tearful team lined up to receive its semifinalist medals from the Texas First Lady Anitia Perry. The disappointment was apparent on each face. Cheers fro the team’s outstanding season from Lady Rabbits fans provided some comfort and were greatly appreciated.

“Thank you so much for all the support,” Reaves said on behalf of the team. “We couldn’t have made it without you.”

During the season, the Lady Rabbits were undefeated district 5-2A champions and the region I-2A champions. The team won the Diamon Hill-Jarvis Tournament and Bowie’s Hwy. 287 Tournament. Of Bowie’s two regular season losses, both came by teams the Lady Rabbits also had a win against.

“What a great year for the girls. They have accomplished so much,” Garrett added. “I am extremely proud of them, they have done things this year that less than one percent of all girls that play basketball get to do: Play in the final four.”