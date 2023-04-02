Groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter weather

The mid-week Bowie News edition finally arrived Friday afternoon after being delayed at the printer in Granbury due to the ice.

The Feb. 1 editions will be mailed out to subscribers as soon as possible and will be available on the larger racks that sell The Bowie News such as CVS and Walmart. They also will be available at the News office at 200 Walnut.

We apologize to our readers for this delay. Your Feb. 4 edition should be out on schedule. Unless there is some last-minute delay as the printer tries to get caught up.