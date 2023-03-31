OBITUARIES
Larry David Carter
June 21, 1947 – March 27, 2023
NOCONA – Larry David Carter, 75, died on March 27, 2023 in Nocona.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 29 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on March 30 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
He was born June 21, 1947 in Bowie to Delbert and Ruby Carter. He worked for the City of Bowie for 22 years.
He is preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Carolyn Carter; his parents, Delbert Carter and Ruby Carter Sledge; his stepfather and brother, Richard Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Carla Carter, Nocona; children, Pamela Pannell, Montague, David Carter, Wylie, TX and Lynne Garcia, Shelby, MT; two step children; his father and mother-in-law; nineteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Carter, San Antonio; one sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Cash R. Langford
September 7, 1961 – March 29, 2023
NOCONA – Cash R. Langford, 61, died on March 29, 2023 in Nocona.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on April 1 at the First Baptist Church of Nocona with the Rev. Dave Woodbury and Dr. Scott Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Dick, Matt Langford, Blake Langford, Troy Murray, Jeff Allen and Jason Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers are Jean’s Men’s Bible Class, The Masonic Lodges and the Nocona High School Class of 80.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1961 in Nocona to Roy and Dorothy Wright Langford. He married the love of his life LaVonda Harrison on Oct. 5, 1984 at the First Baptist Church in Nocona. He worked for Jerry Woods Funeral Home off and on since he was in high school until he and LaVonda became owners in 2016 where he served the community of Nocona with much compassion and dedication.
He was a member of Jean’s Men’s Bible Class in Nocona, First Baptist Church in Nocona, Nocona Masonic Lodge #753 where he was a past master and past District Deputy Grand Master and Saint Jo Masonic Lodge#483.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alton Wayne “Pete” Langford.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, LaVonda Langford, Nocona; sons, Colt Langford, Bellevue and Christopher Frantom, Farmington, N.M.; brothers, Don Richards, Trenton and Bob Langford, Nocona; sister, Sara Langford, Fort Worth; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Jean’s Men’s Bible Class or Nocona Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund.
OBITUARIES
Earl Gayno Shelton
February 14, 1937 – March 19, 2023
BOWIE – Earl Gayno Shelton, 86, passed away on March 19, 2023.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on March 25 in the old Bowie High School gym, now known as the Bowie Intermediate School. The address is 800 N. Mill, Bowie, TX. Following the service, friends and family may gather in the former Bowie High School band hall to visit, share memories and enjoy finger foods. A private family burial service will take place later.
Gayno was born on Feb. 14, 1937 in Comanche, OK to the late J.T. and Estelle Shelton. He graduated from Duncan, OK in 1955 where he was active in football, basketball and baseball, and was class president his senior year. He completed two years at Murray State College and finished his education at Oklahoma State University and Austin College in Sherman where he earned his bachelor of science degree. A master’s degree was later obtained at North Texas State University.
Gayno married the love of his life, Mary Katherine Shelton on Dec. 28, 1957 and together they had two daughters and one son. In 1965, Gayno, his wife and their three small children moved to Bowie where he spent the rest of his life and finished out his career as a teacher and basketball coach at Bowie Independent School District. He coached for a total of 30 years, with 25 of those years in Bowie. He was a member of the Bowie First Methodist Church where he earnestly served on various committees during his younger years. Gayno continued to follow the Bowie Jackrabbits after his retirement.
Throughout the span of Gayno’s more than 900 game coaching career, he amassed a 621-win record with 249 losses. His record included 15 district championships, 18 playoff appearances, 11 regional tournament showings, three regional championships, three state tournament appearances and one state championship.
He was a charter member of the Bowie High School Hall of Honor, a member of the Duncan High School Hall of Fame, the Murray State College Athletic Hall of Fame, the Austin College Athletic Hall of Honor, and the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He also was the recipient of the Joe Spencer Award for meritorious service and lifetime achievement in coaching from Austin College.
Gayno’s family, students, athletes, co-workers and church family were considered to be his most important “job.” He valued the importance of relationships with other people and “making a difference” in all whom he met. If you knew him well, you knew his humor, his kindness, his toughness, his generosity, his stubbornness, but most of all, you knew that he loved you.
Survivors include two daughters, Dawne Bowen with husband Spencer, Monticello, FL and Jarae Scruggs with husband David, Bowie; one son, Lance Shelton with wife Elizabeth, Ardmore, OK; one sister, Ilene Zimmerman with husband Phil, Duncan, OK; six grandsons, Landon with Patricia Espinoza, Bowie, Lane with wife Jolie, Bowie, Logan Scruggs, Bowie, Layton and Landry Shelton, Decatur and Cole Bowen, Jacksonville, FL; two granddaughters, Kinsey Shelton Odirico with husband Dante, Celina, TX and Addie Bowen, Tallahassee FL; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Scruggs, Bowie and two in the oven; five nieces and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests that you make a donation to the Bowie First Methodist Church, Bowie Mission, Bowie Athletic Booster Club or Tunnel to Towers.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Alice Ann Stallcup
July 5, 1932 – March 18, 2023
BOWIE – Alice Ann (Wyatt) Stallcup, 90, passed away on March 18, 2023, in Bowie following a long battle with Alzheimer’s and pulmonary diseases.
A funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on March 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with the Rev. Linda Marcum officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to service. Alice will be interred at Tage Cemetery, located at 1558 Tage Road in Bowie, following the service.
Born on July 5, 1932, in southern Kansas, she was the second child of Harriet (Harned) Wyatt and Luther E. Wyatt. During the depression, the family often stayed with relatives while Luther worked for the Works Progress Administration, but soon the family moved to Arkansas City, where the children attended elementary school. Later, they moved to Wichita Falls, where Alice attended Reagan Junior High School and studied dance at Gross Dance Studio. She also attended Wichita Falls High School, where she met Craig Stallcup. After graduating in 1950, Alice worked at the Orchid Shop in downtown Wichita Falls.
Alice married Wesley Craig Stallcup on Aug. 19, 1951, at Floral Heights Methodist Church. Soon their family began to grow and Alice turned her attention to the many activities of her five children, supporting their efforts in dance, sports, spelling bees, band, scouts, twirling and swimming. She served in such capacities as den mother, troop leader, room mother, band parent and number one cheerleader. Alice also served on the Parent Teacher Association and served as president of Kate Burgess and Northwest Junior High PTA, as well as president of the citywide PTA. She also worked with costume designs for Studio KG dancewear.
Alice was an active member of Beverly Drive United Methodist Church from early in the church’s history. Participating in fundraising and charity projects, such as the food pantry and international outreach programs for children, she donated her time to the MRMH dinner and the annual church yard sale, tea cabinet and nominating committee. Alice also was active in the support of Sunday services, reading scripture and welcoming visitors with her sweet smile, as well as teaching Sunday School and vacation bible school. She also participated in the Women’s Bible Study and the Emmaus group after her own Walk to Emmaus.
Despite a busy life as a mom, Alice also found time for her nieces and nephews to visit, often in summer, enrolling them in the YMCA or Boys and Girls’ Club. These important times for them as children live strong in their individual memories. Additionally, she offered support to the neighborhood children and her children’s friends.
Her home was always welcoming. Alice also enjoyed hobbies such as sewing, crafts, ceramics and canasta with friends and family.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bill and his wife Emily; two infant brothers, and stillborn twins; her husband, Craig of 63 years; grandson, Walker Craig Stallcup; nephew, Bruce Wyatt; nieces, Paula Wyatt Phillips and Joyce Stallcup Janssen and brothers-in-law, Ralph and Richard Stallcup.
Alice is survived by her large family of five children, Harriet-Lynn “HL” (Stallcup) Ford and husband John “Cebie” Ford, Knoxville, TN, Karen Leann (Stallcup) Reed, Arlington, Wesley Craig and wife Tracy (Walker) Stallcup, Bowie, Luther Carl and wife Rebecca Stallcup, Wichita Falls and Richard Carroll and wife Sheila (Reynolds), Enid, OK and grandchildren, Adam Brown and wife Rhonda, Tulsa, Joey Gauthier and wife Brandy, Austin, Cayce (Gauthier) Coon and husband Jeremy, Bedford, Brian Reed, Wichita Falls, Katie Stallcup, Austin, United States Marine Corps Corporal Kevin Stallcup and wife Aslyn (Davis), Camp Pendelton, Michael Fulbright, Iowa Park, Dustin Fulbright, Wichita Falls, Ashleigh Stallcup, Enid, OK, Kayleigh Stallcup, Tulsa, OK, Carleigh Stallcup, Claremore, OK, and Cody Stallcup, Jacob Peterson, Devin Peterson, and Tanner Peterson, all of Enid, OK.
Alice is also survived by nephews Bryan Wyatt, Post Falls, ID, Gary Stallcup (Barbie), Montague and Robert Stallcup, Seguin; cousin, Howard “Butch” Stallcup (Cynthia), Hickory Creek, TX; nieces, Jill Stallcup Brumley (Robert), Paradise, Ginger Stallcup Scarborough (Mark), Bryan, TX, Amanda Gandesbery (Jack), Rockpoint, TX and Elizabeth Stallcup Ogelsby (Neal), San Antonio; sisters-in-law, Barbara Jo Stallcup (Richard), Knoxville, TN and Deanna Stallcup (Ralph), Seguin, TX; 17 great-grandchildren and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She has scores of friends who will miss her love, generosity, kindness, humility and unfailing Christian faith.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to alz.org in memory of Alice Stallcup (Team Alice Stallcup, ID 792260).
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS4 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS4 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS4 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
-
NEWS5 months ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case