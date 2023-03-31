Larry David Carter

July 5, 1932 – March 18, 2023

BOWIE – Alice Ann (Wyatt) Stallcup, 90, passed away on March 18, 2023, in Bowie following a long battle with Alzheimer’s and pulmonary diseases.

A funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on March 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with the Rev. Linda Marcum officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to service. Alice will be interred at Tage Cemetery, located at 1558 Tage Road in Bowie, following the service.

Born on July 5, 1932, in southern Kansas, she was the second child of Harriet (Harned) Wyatt and Luther E. Wyatt. During the depression, the family often stayed with relatives while Luther worked for the Works Progress Administration, but soon the family moved to Arkansas City, where the children attended elementary school. Later, they moved to Wichita Falls, where Alice attended Reagan Junior High School and studied dance at Gross Dance Studio. She also attended Wichita Falls High School, where she met Craig Stallcup. After graduating in 1950, Alice worked at the Orchid Shop in downtown Wichita Falls.

Alice married Wesley Craig Stallcup on Aug. 19, 1951, at Floral Heights Methodist Church. Soon their family began to grow and Alice turned her attention to the many activities of her five children, supporting their efforts in dance, sports, spelling bees, band, scouts, twirling and swimming. She served in such capacities as den mother, troop leader, room mother, band parent and number one cheerleader. Alice also served on the Parent Teacher Association and served as president of Kate Burgess and Northwest Junior High PTA, as well as president of the citywide PTA. She also worked with costume designs for Studio KG dancewear.

Alice was an active member of Beverly Drive United Methodist Church from early in the church’s history. Participating in fundraising and charity projects, such as the food pantry and international outreach programs for children, she donated her time to the MRMH dinner and the annual church yard sale, tea cabinet and nominating committee. Alice also was active in the support of Sunday services, reading scripture and welcoming visitors with her sweet smile, as well as teaching Sunday School and vacation bible school. She also participated in the Women’s Bible Study and the Emmaus group after her own Walk to Emmaus.

Despite a busy life as a mom, Alice also found time for her nieces and nephews to visit, often in summer, enrolling them in the YMCA or Boys and Girls’ Club. These important times for them as children live strong in their individual memories. Additionally, she offered support to the neighborhood children and her children’s friends.

Her home was always welcoming. Alice also enjoyed hobbies such as sewing, crafts, ceramics and canasta with friends and family.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bill and his wife Emily; two infant brothers, and stillborn twins; her husband, Craig of 63 years; grandson, Walker Craig Stallcup; nephew, Bruce Wyatt; nieces, Paula Wyatt Phillips and Joyce Stallcup Janssen and brothers-in-law, Ralph and Richard Stallcup.

Alice is survived by her large family of five children, Harriet-Lynn “HL” (Stallcup) Ford and husband John “Cebie” Ford, Knoxville, TN, Karen Leann (Stallcup) Reed, Arlington, Wesley Craig and wife Tracy (Walker) Stallcup, Bowie, Luther Carl and wife Rebecca Stallcup, Wichita Falls and Richard Carroll and wife Sheila (Reynolds), Enid, OK and grandchildren, Adam Brown and wife Rhonda, Tulsa, Joey Gauthier and wife Brandy, Austin, Cayce (Gauthier) Coon and husband Jeremy, Bedford, Brian Reed, Wichita Falls, Katie Stallcup, Austin, United States Marine Corps Corporal Kevin Stallcup and wife Aslyn (Davis), Camp Pendelton, Michael Fulbright, Iowa Park, Dustin Fulbright, Wichita Falls, Ashleigh Stallcup, Enid, OK, Kayleigh Stallcup, Tulsa, OK, Carleigh Stallcup, Claremore, OK, and Cody Stallcup, Jacob Peterson, Devin Peterson, and Tanner Peterson, all of Enid, OK.

Alice is also survived by nephews Bryan Wyatt, Post Falls, ID, Gary Stallcup (Barbie), Montague and Robert Stallcup, Seguin; cousin, Howard “Butch” Stallcup (Cynthia), Hickory Creek, TX; nieces, Jill Stallcup Brumley (Robert), Paradise, Ginger Stallcup Scarborough (Mark), Bryan, TX, Amanda Gandesbery (Jack), Rockpoint, TX and Elizabeth Stallcup Ogelsby (Neal), San Antonio; sisters-in-law, Barbara Jo Stallcup (Richard), Knoxville, TN and Deanna Stallcup (Ralph), Seguin, TX; 17 great-grandchildren and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She has scores of friends who will miss her love, generosity, kindness, humility and unfailing Christian faith.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to alz.org in memory of Alice Stallcup (Team Alice Stallcup, ID 792260).

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

