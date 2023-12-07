Aging gracefully at home

3 stylish safety and mobility products

(Family Features) While aging is inevitable, it doesn’t mean you can’t do so with grace and style. For many seniors hoping to look and feel their best, there are plenty of options, from the clothing they wear to products they use every day. Choosing more ‘stylish’ safety accessories is one way to go.

To improve quality of life and inspire confidence, Medline, a leading provider of consumer medical products, teamed up with Martha Stewart to introduce the Martha Stewart Home Comfort Care Collection. The line of design-inspired safety and mobility products combines sophisticated design and dependability to help those who use them look and feel their best.

“We are excited to enter into this unique partnership,” said Dawn Freitag, Medline senior marketing manager. “Martha Stewart’s signature style has always set the standard for better, more enjoyable living and this line of mobility and bath safety products is no exception. We believe these fashionable, modern designs along with our top-rated quality and value pricing will help seniors live their happiest, healthiest lives with exceptional safety, security and style.”

Consider these supportive care products to maximize style and safety, and find the full collection by visiting athome.medline.com.

Around the Home

The right mobility aid can help you navigate your home. One option, the Adjustable Rolling Walker, combines a chic, sporty checked pattern with renowned functional features to help you easily stand and walk safely and independently. Its smooth-rolling, all-terrain wheels make it easy to get around in or outside of your home while push-down, locking brakes are ready for a rest stop at any time. Plus, it easily folds for travel and storage, and features under-seat storage and adjustable easy-grip handles for a custom fit and fashionable function.

For the Bathroom

The most essential purpose of bathroom safety aids is to prevent falls on wet, slippery surfaces. Beyond securely-attached bath mats and grab bars, the Martha Stewart Euro-Style Shower Chair allows you to sit while showering for extra peace of mind. With built-in handgrips and a backrest for comfort, the rust-resistant chair also features adjustable, push-button height settings to improve stability and built-in Microban protection to resist mold and mildew.

In the Bedroom

There are numerous products designed to maximize rest, relaxation and safety in and around your bed. To help you get in and out of bed, an Adjustable Bed Assist Bar slides around the side of the mattress – without floor legs that may pose a tripping hazard – to offer support. With a stylish faux woodgrain bag design and neutral color, the bar seamlessly blends in with bedding and linens to provide both function and flair.



