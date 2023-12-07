HEALTHY LIVING
Aging gracefully at home
3 stylish safety and mobility products
(Family Features) While aging is inevitable, it doesn’t mean you can’t do so with grace and style. For many seniors hoping to look and feel their best, there are plenty of options, from the clothing they wear to products they use every day. Choosing more ‘stylish’ safety accessories is one way to go.
To improve quality of life and inspire confidence, Medline, a leading provider of consumer medical products, teamed up with Martha Stewart to introduce the Martha Stewart Home Comfort Care Collection. The line of design-inspired safety and mobility products combines sophisticated design and dependability to help those who use them look and feel their best.
“We are excited to enter into this unique partnership,” said Dawn Freitag, Medline senior marketing manager. “Martha Stewart’s signature style has always set the standard for better, more enjoyable living and this line of mobility and bath safety products is no exception. We believe these fashionable, modern designs along with our top-rated quality and value pricing will help seniors live their happiest, healthiest lives with exceptional safety, security and style.”
Consider these supportive care products to maximize style and safety, and find the full collection by visiting athome.medline.com.
Around the Home
The right mobility aid can help you navigate your home. One option, the Adjustable Rolling Walker, combines a chic, sporty checked pattern with renowned functional features to help you easily stand and walk safely and independently. Its smooth-rolling, all-terrain wheels make it easy to get around in or outside of your home while push-down, locking brakes are ready for a rest stop at any time. Plus, it easily folds for travel and storage, and features under-seat storage and adjustable easy-grip handles for a custom fit and fashionable function.
For the Bathroom
The most essential purpose of bathroom safety aids is to prevent falls on wet, slippery surfaces. Beyond securely-attached bath mats and grab bars, the Martha Stewart Euro-Style Shower Chair allows you to sit while showering for extra peace of mind. With built-in handgrips and a backrest for comfort, the rust-resistant chair also features adjustable, push-button height settings to improve stability and built-in Microban protection to resist mold and mildew.
In the Bedroom
There are numerous products designed to maximize rest, relaxation and safety in and around your bed. To help you get in and out of bed, an Adjustable Bed Assist Bar slides around the side of the mattress – without floor legs that may pose a tripping hazard – to offer support. With a stylish faux woodgrain bag design and neutral color, the bar seamlessly blends in with bedding and linens to provide both function and flair.
SOURCE:
Medline x Martha Stewart
HEALTHY LIVING
Demystifying insurance to ensure proper coverage
(Family Features) Home and auto insurance are among the things many people buy but hope to never use. Proper coverage provides peace of mind that an accident, weather event, natural disaster or unexpected injury or illness won’t cause financial ruin. However, many Americans are uninsured, underinsured or paying too much for coverage.
Data from the Insurance Research Council cited by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners shows 12.6% of U.S. motorists are uninsured – approximately 1 in 8 cars on the road. For uninsured drivers, plus those involved in accidents with them, fender benders or worse can result in out-of-pocket costs.
Homeowners need to be properly insured, as well. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the U.S. has experienced more than 350 weather events or natural disasters since 1980 that have caused more than $1 billion in damage. Even small thunderstorms can send tree branches into homes, causing thousands of dollars in damage. For home and auto insurance, consumers should be sure their policies cover replacement and repair costs at today’s market rates in addition to liability coverage for personal injury and other damages.
Insurance helps bridge these gaps, but it’s common for people to renew policies without checking them. Because insurance policies are often seen as complex and confusing, that may prevent people from purchasing proper coverage.
A 2022 survey from realtor.com found only 56% of homeowners knew what to look for in their homeowners insurance policy when they bought their homes, and 15% didn’t have any idea what to check. In addition, Forbes Advisor reported 40% of drivers believe they had coverage that doesn’t even exist.
Consider these challenges consumers face when shopping for and comparing insurance policies and providers:
- Industry Jargon and Lingo – When you visit a website or talk to an insurance agent, you may feel like you’re speaking a different language with terms like “deductible,” “premium,” “co-pay,” “additional insured,” “aggregate limit” and “co-insurance.”
- Bait and Switch – Insurance carriers sometimes advertise low rates, but your rate may be higher than expected when you apply, often with no explanation.
- Fine Print – “Sorry, that’s not covered.” These can be chilling words to hear when you’re hoping your insurance policy comes through for you in a time of need. An explanation may be deep within the policy, but you may need a magnifying glass to find it.
- Transparency – Many decisions that affect rates and coverage may seem to be done behind a curtain, such as rates in comparison to neighbors, remodeling impacts on rates, rate changes based on age and more.
- Apples to Oranges – With many moving parts within the average policy, it can be difficult to compare rates and coverage.
Improved technology is helping solve some of these issues and deliver an improved experience. A decade ago, the only way to compare insurance rates was to make phone calls, meet with agents and read brochures. Even with the internet, you still need to visit multiple websites and take notes, often entering the same personal information time and time again.
Today, insurance marketplaces, like the flagship platform from Guaranteed Rate Insurance, make it easy to compare multiple carriers, all at once, with a single application. Customers enter basic information to receive quotes for home and auto insurance coverage from more than 50 top-rated carriers, allowing for a quick, side-by-side comparison of coverage options.
“The primary benefit insurance delivers is peace of mind,” said Jeff Wingate, executive vice president and head of insurance for Guaranteed Rate. “If the relationship between an insurance provider and customer begins with stress, confusion and frustration, the provider isn’t delivering the desired service. That’s why we made it easy for consumers to make informed decisions about rates and coverage from trusted and reliable providers.”
Life insurance, umbrella, jewelry, flood, pet, landlord and earthquake policies are among the other coverage options available for comparison. Coverage benefits are easy to read with clearly explained terminology and experienced agents standing by to answer questions or assist with purchasing a policy.
To find more information and explore the insurance marketplace, visit rate.com/insurance.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Guaranteed Rate
HEALTHY LIVING
Create a tasty heart-healthy summer meal
(Family Features) As you plan your summer fun, think also about adopting healthy habits that can help keep your blood pressure under control. When your blood pressure is consistently high – a condition called hypertension – blood flows through arteries at higher-than-normal pressures. This can cause serious health problems not just for your heart, but also for your blood vessels, kidneys, eyes and brain.
Hypertension affects women and men of all ages but making small lifestyle changes can go a long way toward prevention. Start with updating your summer menu with delicious, heart-healthy recipes, like Hawaiian Huli Huli Chicken.
Following a heart-healthy eating plan, such as the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH), which emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish, poultry, beans, nuts, low-fat dairy and healthy oils, can help keep your blood pressure in a healthy range. Developed through research by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), DASH focuses on reducing sodium and limiting foods that are high in saturated fat, including fatty meats, full-fat dairy and tropical oils.
Along with adding healthy recipes to your summer menu, NHLBI’s The Heart Truth program encourages these healthy habits that can help you control blood pressure:
Move more: Aim for at least 150 minutes (2 1/2 hours) of physical activity each week. Try keeping yourself on pace each week by shooting for 30 daily minutes of activity over five days.
Aim for a healthy weight: Research shows adults with overweight and obesity can lower their blood pressure by losing just 3-5% of their weight. Ask a friend or family member to join a weight loss program with you; social support can help you both stay motivated.
Manage stress: Reduce stress – which can increase blood pressure – with meditation, relaxing activities or support from a counselor or online group.
Quit smoking: Smoking damages your heart and blood vessels. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or find other resources available online.
Get your summer off to a heart-healthy start by talking to your health care provider about your blood pressure numbers and what they mean. To learn more about heart health and blood pressure, visit hearttruth.gov and find DASH-friendly recipes at healthyeating.nhlbi.nih.gov.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Hawaiian Huli Huli Chicken
Recipe courtesy of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 teaspoons orange juice
- 1 teaspoon garlic (about 1 clove), minced
- 1 teaspoon ginger, minced
- 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast (about 2 large breasts), cut into 1-inch cubes (about 24 cubes)
- 1 cup fresh pineapple, diced (about 24 pieces)
- 8 wooden skewers (6 inches each), soaked in water
- To make sauce: Combine ketchup, soy sauce, honey, orange juice, garlic and ginger; mix well. Separate into two bowls and set aside.
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Alternately thread three chicken cubes and three pineapple chunks on each skewer.
- Grill skewers 3-5 minutes on each side. Brush or spoon sauce from one bowl onto chicken and pineapple every other minute. Discard remaining sauce from first bowl.
- To prevent chicken from drying out, finish cooking to minimum internal temperature of 165 F in oven. Using clean brush or spoon, coat with sauce from remaining bowl before serving.
HEALTHY LIVING
5 natural wound cares solutions revealed
(Family Features) Many people look for natural products with “clean” ingredients, especially in the food, beverage, skin care and beauty categories. In fact, the market for clean label ingredients is projected to reach $64.1 billion by 2026, according to Allied Market Research.
For many common ailments or minor injuries, there’s a natural treatment that can be used in place of hard-to-pronounce ingredients and preservatives.
“This same kind of clean ingredient demand is migrating to the first-aid space with many of these natural alternatives being used to treat anything from scrapes and bug bites to wound odor and pulled or sore muscles,” said Dr. Billy Goldberg, a “New York Times” best-selling authorand emergency room physician. “In fact, some companies are beginning to incorporate these kinds of natural and efficacious ingredients right into their products.”
Goldberg and the first-aid experts at CURAD, which have made adhesive bandages since 1951, offer these suggestions for natural ingredients you can use at home to treat common ailments:
Epsom Salt – Named for a bitter saline spring at Epsom in Surrey, England, Epsom salt is not actually salt but a naturally occurring mineral compound of magnesium sulfate. Long known as a natural remedy for several ailments, Epsom salt can be used to relax muscles and relieve pain in the shoulders, neck and back. It can also be applied to sunburns or dissolved in the bath to help relieve sore muscles or detox.
Aloe Vera – Few things soothe sunburn like aloe vera. With analgesic, anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that ease the healing process, aloe vera gel contains phytochemicals that help reduce pain and inflammation. Also helpful in the healing process of cuts and scrapes, the CURAD Naturals line of adhesive bandages are infused with aloe vera in the wound pad and surface of the bandage, which is enriched with the antioxidant vitamin E to help soothe and moisturize skin.
Hydrogen Peroxide – A mild antiseptic that can be used to prevent infection of minor cuts, scrapes and burns, hydrogen peroxide is often used for the initial cleaning of wounds. Simply apply a small amount on the affected area – alternating with water to avoid killing good bacteria – to help release oxygen, which causes foaming that aids in cleaning and the removal of dead skin.
Baking Soda – Bicarbonate of soda, commonly known as baking soda, can be used for more than baking. From removing stains to cleaning teeth and more, it can also be used to help treat a variety of wounds. In addition to being an odor absorber, it can be applied to insect stings and bites, such as those from bees or mosquitoes.
Whether making a paste using baking soda and water then applying to the bite or using an option like CURAD Naturals adhesive bandages featuring baking soda, the chemical compound can help soothe the skin. In addition to absorbing wound odor, the bandages provide skin-friendly comfort and stretch with a four-sided seal to keep dirt and germs out.
Manuka Honey – A honey native to New Zealand, manuka honey contains methylglyoxal as an active ingredient and has unique antibacterial properties that speed healing and help prevent and fight infections when applied as a topical wound treatment. It may also help soothe coughs and sore throats, prevent tooth decay and improve digestive issues.
Learn more about natural first-aid products at CURAD.com.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
CURAD
Trending
-
NEWS8 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS6 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS7 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 months ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car