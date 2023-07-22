Connect with us

SPORTS

Boothe will lead Bowie tennis

Published

8 hours ago

on

It is a homecoming for Bowie graduate Dayna Boothe. (Photo by JoEllen Stark)

Last week, Bowie High School announced Dayna Boothe as the new head tennis coach.
Along with the news, it also was revealed Bowie would embark on its first fall season, at least in recent history, of team tennis to make it a full-year sport like it is at larger schools.
Athletic director Tyler Price made the choice to devote someone who knew the game and had the schedule to coach it both in the fall and spring seasons which is unlike every other sport.
“We were able to bring someone in here who was passionate about tennis and knew the game,” Price said. “She can devote all her time to it since she won’t coach any other sports.”
It is a homecoming for Boothe.
Her grandparents owned Mac’s Grocery and another, Carl Turpen, was a longtime clerk at Boyd’s Auto Parts.
She grew up and graduated from Bowie High School in the early 1990s where she played tennis before going on to play two years at Midwestern State University in 1994-95.
A part of coming back also is the restoration of her first marriage.
“My husband (H.C. Boothe) and I were high school sweethearts,” Boothe said. “We were married from ages 21-25. Unfortunately we divorced at 25, but we got remarried to each other on Aug. 14, 2021, exactly 28 years to the day from when we got married the first time. Coming back to Bowie involves the restoration of that relationship and us coming back to build a life together here.”
After her own playing days were over, Boothe was involved with her daughter’s tennis career her whole life at Weatherford before she went on to play college tennis. Along with fostering that love from the start, she eventually became a junior high tennis coach at Weatherford.
She admits she has been called a drill sergeant by her son in terms of her coaching style, but likes to think of herself differently.
“I’m tough, but I’m out there to have fun too,” Boothe said. “I’m pretty driven and competitive and I want kids to do their best, but we also are going to have fun. If we aren’t enjoying ourselves, we are not going to put our heart and passion into what we are doing.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Locals honored at award show

Published

7 hours ago

on

07/22/2023

By

(Left) Bowie graduate and KNTX play-by-play announcer Scott Weber received the Robert Wilcox Golden Mic Award on July 20 at the Nextstar Sports Awards. He was accompanied by his wife Diana. (Right) Nocona mascot Tinley Cable was nominated for the team spirit award at the Nextstar Sports Awards on July 20 for her energetic performance. (Courtesy photos)
Continue Reading

SPORTS

Egenbacher named all-state

Published

7 hours ago

on

07/22/2023

By

Incoming Bowie golf senior Cy Egenbacher was recently named one of nine players in 3A to be named to the boy’s all-state golf team. Egenbacher was the lowest scorer for the Jackrabbit team, shooting 156 and finishing ninth individually and helping Bowie earn its first medal at the state tournament this year with a bronze. (Courtesy photo)
Continue Reading

SPORTS

Bowie Rotary Club hosts golf tournament

Published

3 days ago

on

07/19/2023

By

(Left) The team of Nathan Wood, Ward and Blake Wallace won one of the flights at the golf tournament. (Center) The team of Josh and Gary Evans along with (not pictured) Todd Young won one of the flights. (Right) The team of Jeff Seigler, Brandon Byers and John Prestwood won one of the flights on Saturday. (Courtesy photos)

The Bowie Rotary Club hosted its Happy Feet Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday.
With more than 50 players signed up, it led towards the goal of purchasing shoes for children in Bowie. Last year the club was able to purchase more than 200 pairs of shoes and with the money raised the club will be able to at least equal that amount if not surpass it.
The winners are listed below by the sponsor of the each competition.

Legend Bank Flight: 1st Ward Wallace, Blake Wallace, Nathan Wood; 2nd Cecil Bentley, C.J. Peterson, Jerry Cantwell; 3rd Terry Gunter, Todd McMurray, Cal Wells

Jacksboro National Bank Flight: 1st Josh Evans, Gary Evans, Todd Young; 2nd Robert K , Colby, Scottie P; 3rd Dewayne Hamilton, Truman Duke , Bruce Barber

Sanger Bank Flight: 1st Jeff Seigler, Brandon Byers, John Preswood; 2nd Rayce Cantwell, Tim Hamm; 3rd Alan Miller, Stetson Miller, Kylie Rose

To see hole game winners, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending