Bowie Industries receives Texas Treasure Business Award

The Bowie City Council honored a longtime business with the Texas Treasure Business Award presented at this week’s meeting.

Dean and Carlotta Myers were presented with a proclamation honoring their company, Bowie Industries, for its 70 years as a hometown business that stretches worldwide.

What follows is the nomination submitted to the Texas Historical Commission program by Cindy Roller, executive director of the Bowie Community Development Board.

The best way to describe the narrative of Bowie Industries is to retell the story from another Texas Treasure Business Award recipient, The Bowie News.

In 1960 the newspaper printed an article on Owen Meyer – the story of a local boy who made good in his own hometown. Meyer was born in Bowie and reared here and attended Bowie schools. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1943 and immediately enlisted in the Army.

After two years of service, he was discharged and returned home. He is the son of Grover and Hattie Lou (Cleveland) Meyer of Bowie. Per the 1960s story, Meyer met Sigurd Andreasen 18 years earlier, and the two formed a partnership that would become Bowie Industries, a 70-year-old business that is known around the world.

