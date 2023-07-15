COUNTY LIFE
Spin the fun finder – The Guide Montague County’s Visitor’s and Newcomer’s Guide is out
The 2023 Montague County Visitor’s and Newcomer’s Guide is available in today’s Bowie News and next week throughout the area. We invite you to “spin” the fun finder to pick out the perfect activity to enjoy for a day trip, a weekend or if you’re considering a new home.
The Guide will be available starting next week at many locations across the county.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Industries receives Texas Treasure Business Award
The Bowie City Council honored a longtime business with the Texas Treasure Business Award presented at this week’s meeting.
Dean and Carlotta Myers were presented with a proclamation honoring their company, Bowie Industries, for its 70 years as a hometown business that stretches worldwide.
What follows is the nomination submitted to the Texas Historical Commission program by Cindy Roller, executive director of the Bowie Community Development Board.
The best way to describe the narrative of Bowie Industries is to retell the story from another Texas Treasure Business Award recipient, The Bowie News.
In 1960 the newspaper printed an article on Owen Meyer – the story of a local boy who made good in his own hometown. Meyer was born in Bowie and reared here and attended Bowie schools. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1943 and immediately enlisted in the Army.
After two years of service, he was discharged and returned home. He is the son of Grover and Hattie Lou (Cleveland) Meyer of Bowie. Per the 1960s story, Meyer met Sigurd Andreasen 18 years earlier, and the two formed a partnership that would become Bowie Industries, a 70-year-old business that is known around the world.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Texoma Gives registration deadline nears
Texoma Gives, the region’s premier online giving day event, is less than three months away. That means now is the time for nonprofit organizations in the area to sign up with a July 31 deadline.
Registration recently opened and, so far, 88 organizations have already registered.
Texoma Gives is set for Sept. 7 and is hosted each year by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. Since it began in 2016, generous individuals across the U.S. and beyond have donated more than $9 million to assist with the work of over 200 participating nonprofits in North Texas and Southwest Oklahoma. This includes many organizations in Montague County.
In last year’s Texoma Gives, 12 groups in Montague County participated and through 158 donations raised $15,480. There were a total of 196 nonprofits registered in 2022 with a record-breaking $2,019,530 donated overall.
According to Leslie Schaffner, president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, Texoma Gives greatly reduces the expense associated with traditional fundraising events, while capitalizing on the broad reach of the internet and social media.
“We provide the platform, the training tools and the promotion. That gives participating organizations the opportunity to focus on connecting with new and existing donors who support their mission,” said Schaffner.
For organizations interested in signing up, visit texomagives.org. Participants must be classified as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and located in the region covered by the Community Foundation, including 18 counties in North Texas and six in Southwest Oklahoma.
For questions, contact the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at 940-766-0829. The deadline for nonprofits to register is July 31.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona blood drive on July 27
Roll up your sleeve and support your local first responders by giving blood with Our Blood Institute at a Nocona blood drive on July 27.
There will be a Boots and Badges Blood Drive to Honor Nocona area First Responders from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 27 at First United Methodist Church, 200 Grayson in Nocona.
Successful donors also will receive a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last.
Make appointments obi.org or at 877-340-8777.
Trending
-
NEWS8 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS6 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS8 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 months ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car