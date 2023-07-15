Spin the fun finder – The Guide Montague County’s Visitor’s and Newcomer’s Guide is out

Texoma Gives, the region’s premier online giving day event, is less than three months away. That means now is the time for nonprofit organizations in the area to sign up with a July 31 deadline.

Registration recently opened and, so far, 88 organizations have already registered.

Texoma Gives is set for Sept. 7 and is hosted each year by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. Since it began in 2016, generous individuals across the U.S. and beyond have donated more than $9 million to assist with the work of over 200 participating nonprofits in North Texas and Southwest Oklahoma. This includes many organizations in Montague County.

In last year’s Texoma Gives, 12 groups in Montague County participated and through 158 donations raised $15,480. There were a total of 196 nonprofits registered in 2022 with a record-breaking $2,019,530 donated overall.

According to Leslie Schaffner, president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, Texoma Gives greatly reduces the expense associated with traditional fundraising events, while capitalizing on the broad reach of the internet and social media.

“We provide the platform, the training tools and the promotion. That gives participating organizations the opportunity to focus on connecting with new and existing donors who support their mission,” said Schaffner.

For organizations interested in signing up, visit texomagives.org. Participants must be classified as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and located in the region covered by the Community Foundation, including 18 counties in North Texas and six in Southwest Oklahoma.

For questions, contact the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at 940-766-0829. The deadline for nonprofits to register is July 31.