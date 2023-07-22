Bowie ISD facilities committee to offer its recommendations in August

The Bowie School Board set up a schedule for preparing and adopting the 2023-24 budget as the new school year is about to open.

Trustees met on Monday evening for a one-hour session. Superintendent Blake Enlow said the budget workshop will be on Aug. 3 following a meeting with Region 9 Education Service Center staff when they hope to have better numbers for state funding.

The facilities committee, which has been meeting for the past several months to consider building needs of the district, also will make its presentation for its recommendation at the same meeting.

The group has been reviewing building assessments, enrollment data and other aspects of facilities as they consider what major project may come next, and how that may be funded. Some of the ideas have included building a new junior high school.

