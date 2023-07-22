Commissioners to receive new law updates that could change subdivision rules

A local resident turned over a concerning political solicitation mailing to police this week concerned about its possibly targeting the Bowie Council and Bowie Police about certain types of policing policies.

The resident had concerns if this was simply a political action committee soliciting money or something else involving the local police department or city council.

A local couple received the letter that stated it was from the National Police Association with a post office box in Stafford, TX. While the wife said they get solicitations like that every day, this one specifically named them, the Bowie City Council, so she looked at it more closely before taking it to the police concerned it was a scam.

The letter focuses on certain groups trying to end what it calls “quality of life policing across America,” and asks the recipient to be part of the petition they plan to submit to the city council, as well as supporting the organization financially with a donation. It says the petition will be presented to the city council.

City of Bowie officials said they have not been contacted about this and do not sponsor or support this campaign.

Bowie Police encourage any resident who receives the letter and may have an interest in it to do research to ensure this is a legitimate organization. And emphasized no one should ever give their financial information or money out to strangers without assurances it is legitimate. The Bowie News found the organization has a website with information and contacts.