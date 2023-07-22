NEWS
Commissioners to receive new law updates that could change subdivision rules
Montague County Commissioners have a lengthy agenda of varied topics to address when they meet at 9 a.m. on July 24.
Staff from the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will update the court on new state laws that may require changes to the county subdivision rules.
Election judges for county elections in 2023-24 will be presented for approval.
A 2024 memorandum of understanding for services with the Helen Farabee Centers will be reviewed, along with an interlocal agreement for E911 Public Safety Answer Point Services between the Nortex Regional Planning Commission and Montague County.
Precinct three will seek authority to enter the Steve Kirby property on Kirby Road and the court will consider a final plant for Border Street Estates Subdivision 24.52 acres in precinct four.
Five bills for various repair jobs at the courthouse will be paid using federal grant funds, plus a bill to initiate electric service to the new tower on the precinct one yard in Forestburg using PenTex Energy.
The work includes replacing plumbing fixtures and line repairs in the courthouse, weatherproofing on the west end of the courthouse and a cost overrun for counters in the tax assessor’s office.
A budget workshop wraps up the agenda.
NEWS
City of Bowie firefighters do water training
NEWS
Bowie ISD facilities committee to offer its recommendations in August
The Bowie School Board set up a schedule for preparing and adopting the 2023-24 budget as the new school year is about to open.
Trustees met on Monday evening for a one-hour session. Superintendent Blake Enlow said the budget workshop will be on Aug. 3 following a meeting with Region 9 Education Service Center staff when they hope to have better numbers for state funding.
The facilities committee, which has been meeting for the past several months to consider building needs of the district, also will make its presentation for its recommendation at the same meeting.
The group has been reviewing building assessments, enrollment data and other aspects of facilities as they consider what major project may come next, and how that may be funded. Some of the ideas have included building a new junior high school.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Citizens turn concerning form letter in to Bowie police
A local resident turned over a concerning political solicitation mailing to police this week concerned about its possibly targeting the Bowie Council and Bowie Police about certain types of policing policies.
The resident had concerns if this was simply a political action committee soliciting money or something else involving the local police department or city council.
A local couple received the letter that stated it was from the National Police Association with a post office box in Stafford, TX. While the wife said they get solicitations like that every day, this one specifically named them, the Bowie City Council, so she looked at it more closely before taking it to the police concerned it was a scam.
The letter focuses on certain groups trying to end what it calls “quality of life policing across America,” and asks the recipient to be part of the petition they plan to submit to the city council, as well as supporting the organization financially with a donation. It says the petition will be presented to the city council.
City of Bowie officials said they have not been contacted about this and do not sponsor or support this campaign.
Bowie Police encourage any resident who receives the letter and may have an interest in it to do research to ensure this is a legitimate organization. And emphasized no one should ever give their financial information or money out to strangers without assurances it is legitimate. The Bowie News found the organization has a website with information and contacts.
