Counties directed by SB 2440 to require water studies for developments 10 lots or more
By BARBARA GREEN
The Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District offered Montague County Commissioners its assistance as they work to comply with a new state law requiring counties and municipalities to require groundwater studies for subdivision developments of more than 10 lots.
Doug Shaw, general manager for UTGCD and Tracy Mesler, president of the district board, met with the commissioner’s court Monday to discuss the consequences of Senate Bill 2440. It was submitted by Sen. Charles Perry of Lubbock and Shaw said it started when a lot of subdivisions began popping up outside Lubbock just like in Parker County.
“There was a big hunk of land sold, it was developed with lots of houses that now hardly have any water. The court out there hesitated to pass tract restrictions, which led Perry to submit a bill. Ultimately, it was to protect the homeowner. People buy lots or houses are under the assumption they will have water, sewer and electricity available,” explained Shaw.
Election filing for Nov. 7 city, school races now underway
Election filing for city and school races on the Nov. 7 ballot began July 24 and will continue through Aug. 21.
Most of the cities and school districts in Montague County will have elections in November. Filing will take place at the city and school district offices through the Aug. 21 deadline.
The City of Nocona recently got approval through the legislature to change from May to November elections, but will wait to have the first election next year. The bill goes into effect on Sept. 1 and the council will have to approve a resolution, as will the Nocona Hospital District and Nocona Independent School District.
Montague, Forestburg and Prairie Valley Independent School Districts alternate years and will have elections in 2024.
The Bowie City Council will have a mayoral race plus three council races. Mayor Gaylynn Burris is presently serving, while the council positions are Place One Brent Shaw, Place Two Jason Love and Place Three Stephanie Post.
The Bowie ISD has three places on the ballots presently filled by Guy Green, place five; Lee Hughes, place six and Keith Richey, place seven.
The Saint Jo City Council has three places up for election including those filled by Carla Hennessey, Debbie Bryant and the late Randall Flusche who died in late February. The council had appointed a person and conducted an election, but both people were unable to serve the term so the seat was left vacant.
Saint Jo ISD will have four places on the ballot, one with a two-year unexpired term and three with regular terms. No information on the trustees up for election was available at press time.
Gold-Burg ISD has three places on the ballot that are presently held by Becky Case, Weldon Duff and Lynn Allen.
New 97th District Judge named
Today, Governor Greg Abbott named Trish Coleman Byars of Windthorst to serve as the 97th District Judge, replacing retired 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey who left office at the end of May.
Byars has practiced law for nearly 18 years, originally opening her general practice in Vernon before relocating to Wichita Falls where she has practice family law, juvenile, criminal, civil litigation, contract, business, banking estate planning, probate, guardianship, real estate, oil and gas, municipal law and eminent domain/condemnation law. Additionally, she served as county attorney for Baylor County.
She attended Midway High School in Clay County graduating in 1997 and from Midwestern State University in 2001. Byars earned her law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2004.
She will serve out the remainder of the term, which ends at the end of 2024 when it will be open for election.
City of Bowie firefighters do water training
