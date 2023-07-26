Counties directed by SB 2440 to require water studies for developments 10 lots or more

Election filing for city and school races on the Nov. 7 ballot began July 24 and will continue through Aug. 21.

Most of the cities and school districts in Montague County will have elections in November. Filing will take place at the city and school district offices through the Aug. 21 deadline.

The City of Nocona recently got approval through the legislature to change from May to November elections, but will wait to have the first election next year. The bill goes into effect on Sept. 1 and the council will have to approve a resolution, as will the Nocona Hospital District and Nocona Independent School District.

Montague, Forestburg and Prairie Valley Independent School Districts alternate years and will have elections in 2024.

The Bowie City Council will have a mayoral race plus three council races. Mayor Gaylynn Burris is presently serving, while the council positions are Place One Brent Shaw, Place Two Jason Love and Place Three Stephanie Post.

The Bowie ISD has three places on the ballots presently filled by Guy Green, place five; Lee Hughes, place six and Keith Richey, place seven.

The Saint Jo City Council has three places up for election including those filled by Carla Hennessey, Debbie Bryant and the late Randall Flusche who died in late February. The council had appointed a person and conducted an election, but both people were unable to serve the term so the seat was left vacant.

Saint Jo ISD will have four places on the ballot, one with a two-year unexpired term and three with regular terms. No information on the trustees up for election was available at press time.

Gold-Burg ISD has three places on the ballot that are presently held by Becky Case, Weldon Duff and Lynn Allen.