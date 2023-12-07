Crash kills Nocona woman, 2 others seriously injured

A 23-year-old Nocona woman was killed and the driver of that vehicle was seriously injured in a massive head-on collision on State Highway 59 north of Bowie on July 7.

The crash occurred three miles north of Bowie on State Highway 59 at 5:45 p.m. last Friday. Three people were injured and one person was killed.

(Photo above) A Department of Public Safety Trooper looks at this Nissan Sentra that was involved in a two-vehicle fatality accident on July 7. Journie Rakae Fletcher, Nocona, a passenger in this vehicle was killed. The driver, Symon Zavier Ford was seriously injured. The car went airborne, crashed and rolled on its roof east of the roadway into a creek. (Courtesy photo L.W. Phillips Towing)



According to the Department of Public Safety report issued on Tuesday morning, Journie Rakae Fletcher, a passenger in a Nissan Sentra passenger vehicle driven by Symon Zavier Ford, 21, Frisco, was transported to Nocona General Hospital where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Chance Dingler at 6:41 p.m.

Ford received incapacitating injuries and was airlifted to a Metroplex hospital listed in critical condition.

Elizabeth Ann Price, 62, Montague, was driving the other vehicle, a Jeep sports utility vehicle with her husband, James Price, 65. The driver received non-incapacitating injuries and was treated and released. Her husband went to the hospital with incapacitating injuries but was listed in stable condition.

Price was traveling north on State Highway 59 and Zavier was going south on the highway. The preliminary accident investigation from Trooper Dreu Kirkland, states Ford was driving left of the center stripe, attempting to pass several vehicles within a no passing zone.

Price was being approached by the Nissan in its lane and she took evasive action in an attempt to avoid a collision. Price steered right onto the shoulder of the roadway as Ford steered left colliding with the Jeep head-on.

After the collision, the Jeep came to rest facing south in the northbound lane. The Nissan went airborne after the crash rolling onto the roof ejecting the driver and coming to rest on its top east of the roadway in a creek and some trees. The car caught fire after the crash, but witnesses were able to extinguish it.