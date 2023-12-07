NEWS
Crash kills Nocona woman, 2 others seriously injured
A 23-year-old Nocona woman was killed and the driver of that vehicle was seriously injured in a massive head-on collision on State Highway 59 north of Bowie on July 7.
The crash occurred three miles north of Bowie on State Highway 59 at 5:45 p.m. last Friday. Three people were injured and one person was killed.
(Photo above) A Department of Public Safety Trooper looks at this Nissan Sentra that was involved in a two-vehicle fatality accident on July 7. Journie Rakae Fletcher, Nocona, a passenger in this vehicle was killed. The driver, Symon Zavier Ford was seriously injured. The car went airborne, crashed and rolled on its roof east of the roadway into a creek. (Courtesy photo L.W. Phillips Towing)
According to the Department of Public Safety report issued on Tuesday morning, Journie Rakae Fletcher, a passenger in a Nissan Sentra passenger vehicle driven by Symon Zavier Ford, 21, Frisco, was transported to Nocona General Hospital where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Chance Dingler at 6:41 p.m.
Ford received incapacitating injuries and was airlifted to a Metroplex hospital listed in critical condition.
Elizabeth Ann Price, 62, Montague, was driving the other vehicle, a Jeep sports utility vehicle with her husband, James Price, 65. The driver received non-incapacitating injuries and was treated and released. Her husband went to the hospital with incapacitating injuries but was listed in stable condition.
Price was traveling north on State Highway 59 and Zavier was going south on the highway. The preliminary accident investigation from Trooper Dreu Kirkland, states Ford was driving left of the center stripe, attempting to pass several vehicles within a no passing zone.
Price was being approached by the Nissan in its lane and she took evasive action in an attempt to avoid a collision. Price steered right onto the shoulder of the roadway as Ford steered left colliding with the Jeep head-on.
After the collision, the Jeep came to rest facing south in the northbound lane. The Nissan went airborne after the crash rolling onto the roof ejecting the driver and coming to rest on its top east of the roadway in a creek and some trees. The car caught fire after the crash, but witnesses were able to extinguish it.
Saint Jo City Council meets July 12
Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on July 12 in city hall.
The meeting will open with a public hearing on an ordinance amending conditional use permits related to mobile homes and short-term rentals.
The agenda lists an action item for this ordinance in regular session.
Auditors from Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming PC will present the 2021-22 outside audit.
Two request for events on the square will be reviewed. The Saint Jo Riding Club will ask to host the rodeo parade on Aug. 5, while Diana Morris will ask to use the gazebo every Saturday for gospel singing.
The council also will discuss Saturday selling on the city square. Other topics on the agenda include the city providing dental and vision insurance for employees; review of the animal control ordinance and action if needed; review bids for carport above police cars and approval of minutes, bills and financial statements, plus the monthly municipal court and police reports.
Citizens comments also is on the agenda.
Commissioners say no to burn ban for right now
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners declined to take action on implementing a ban on outdoor burning when they broached the topic Monday morning.
County Judge Kevin Benton said he has received numerous calls from people wanting to see a burn ban put in place, which he added is the opposite of calls he usually gets from people wanting to have it taken off. He directed the question to Commissioner Mark Murphey, who also is a longtime volunteer firefighter, asking for his input.
Murphey said he talked with a few fire chiefs and what they have been seeing are a lot of hay baler fires and he is not aware of any controlled burns that got out of control causing wildfires. He suggested “putting it on the table for now,” but they could always revisit it if conditions change.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
U.S. 82 highway expansion transitions to eastbound lanes
Those who travel U.S. Highway 82 out of Nocona can expect changes in the traffic pattern this week as all drivers move to the present eastbound lanes for travel.
Adele Lewis, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation Wichita Falls district, said the change was scheduled for after 8 a.m. on July 11.
This change essentially makes the seven-mile stretch east out of Nocona toward Ringgold two-lane as Austin Bridge and Road begin working on the westbound lanes.
Drivers will be traveling on both sections of new and old pavement, instead of weaving between the two sides of the construction area. Lewis said it is already stripped and ready for a move, so the change should be easy for everyone as they share the highway for a while.
Read the full story on the status of the highway project in the mid-week Bowie News.
